Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Held since 1982, the event is a staple in Scotland’s athletic calendar and draws hordes of visitors to the Capital.

This weekend, thousands of runners will take to the streets of Edinburgh to take part in the city’s annual marathon.

Held since 1982, the event is a staple in Scotland’s athletic calendar and draws hordes of visitors to the Capital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many participants support charities and causes close to their hearts, with 5K, 10K and half-marathon among the other races held in the run-up to the 26.2-mile main event.

Runners taking part in last year's Edinburgh Marathon Festival. Picture: Andy O'Brien

Here is all you need to know about travel and the order of the weekend.

When will the races happen?

The weekend’s proceedings will start off at 9am on Saturday with the Edinburgh Marathon Festival (EMF) 10K around Holyrood park. At 11am, the 5K will follow it.

Meanwhile, the Junior 5K for 11 to 18-year-olds is set for 12pm and the Junior 2K for youngsters aged between nine and 12 will take place at 1pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 1.30pm, that will be followed by the Junior 1.5K for six to eight-year-olds, while the Kids’ Kilometre for three to six-year-olds will get underway at 2pm.

Sunday will be the day of the longer races, with the half-marathon commencing at 8am. Both the marathon and relay will start at 10am.

What is the route?

The route for the marathon starts at Potterrow in the Old Town before passing iconic sights like Greyfriars’ Kirk and The Scott Monument.

Runners will then head for the coast, passing Portobello promenade before exiting the city and crossing the finish line in Musselburgh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will there be road closures?

Several city and East Lothian roads will close for the occasion. See a full list here.

What other travel arrangements are in place?

Event buses will be on offer for participants and spectators running or watching the relay, half-marathon or marathon. They will operate between the Newcraighall, Straiton, Sheriffhall and Wallyford Park & Rides.

Participants are being urged not to take their cars to Musselburgh and the surrounding areas, where there will be marshals in place to ensure only residents park.

It follows past complaints from locals about driveway blocking and pavement parking by runners.