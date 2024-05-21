Historic East Lothian pub taken over by film crew for Netflix series starring Trainspotting's Kelly Macdonald

Filming was taking place at a historic pub in East Lothian on Tuesday for an upcoming Netflix crime series.

The Volunteer Arms (aka Staggs bar), a Musselburgh watering hole which has been owned by the same family for more than 150 years, was closed to customers as a film crew took over the venue.

Adapted from Danish author Jussi Adler-Olsen’s Nordic Noir novels, the cast of Department Q includes Kelly Macdonald, Kate Dickie, Shirley Henderson, Leah Byrne, Mark Bonnar, Jamie Sives and Chloe Pirrie

Filming for Netflix series Department Q waa taking place at The Volunteer Arms (aka Staggs bar), in Musselburgh on Tuesday. Photo: Shaker TFilming for Netflix series Department Q waa taking place at The Volunteer Arms (aka Staggs bar), in Musselburgh on Tuesday. Photo: Shaker T
The series, which has been filming in several locations around Edinburgh and the Lothians in recent months, comes from acclaimed showrunner Scott Frank, who is best known for writing and directing Netflix's The Queen's Gambit.

Department Q is also being produced by Left Bank Pictures, the company behind popular TV hits like Outlander, The Crown, Everything Now and Who is Erin Carter?

