Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Film crew take over 150-year-old pub in East Lothian to shoot Netflix crime series

Filming was taking place at a historic pub in East Lothian on Tuesday for an upcoming Netflix crime series.

The Volunteer Arms (aka Staggs bar), a Musselburgh watering hole which has been owned by the same family for more than 150 years, was closed to customers as a film crew took over the venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adapted from Danish author Jussi Adler-Olsen’s Nordic Noir novels, the cast of Department Q includes Kelly Macdonald, Kate Dickie, Shirley Henderson, Leah Byrne, Mark Bonnar, Jamie Sives and Chloe Pirrie

Filming for Netflix series Department Q waa taking place at The Volunteer Arms (aka Staggs bar), in Musselburgh on Tuesday. Photo: Shaker T

The series, which has been filming in several locations around Edinburgh and the Lothians in recent months, comes from acclaimed showrunner Scott Frank, who is best known for writing and directing Netflix's The Queen's Gambit.