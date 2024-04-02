Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The owners of an Edinburgh pub and cafe have said business is booming – and it’s all thanks to a starring role on Netflix.

Roseleaf Bar Cafe, at Sandport Place, appears in the latest series of Somebody Feed Phil, and ever since it first streamed on March 1, the venue has been packed with customers.

The hit show follows host Phil Rosenthal on his culinary adventures as he goes to the world’s best food destinations. Series seven sees him heading to Edinburgh, Glasgow and Skye as part of his Scottish tour. In the Capital, the globe-trotting gourmand drops into the Roseleaf, where he’s joined by local chef Tony Singh as the pair tuck into some delicious food.

Now it seems that fans of the show want to follow in Phil’s footsteps – as the venue has just enjoyed its best March ever.

Sharing the good news on Facebook, the Roseleaf's owners wrote: “We’re a couple of days away from wrapping up our busiest March in memory, and it’s been a lot of fun trying to keep up with demand. So many new faces. So many of you who’ve sought out our wee hidden gem in Leith. And so many bookings.