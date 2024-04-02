Edinburgh pub hails 'busiest March in memory' after starring role in Netflix show Somebody Feed Phil
The owners of an Edinburgh pub and cafe have said business is booming – and it’s all thanks to a starring role on Netflix.
Roseleaf Bar Cafe, at Sandport Place, appears in the latest series of Somebody Feed Phil, and ever since it first streamed on March 1, the venue has been packed with customers.
The hit show follows host Phil Rosenthal on his culinary adventures as he goes to the world’s best food destinations. Series seven sees him heading to Edinburgh, Glasgow and Skye as part of his Scottish tour. In the Capital, the globe-trotting gourmand drops into the Roseleaf, where he’s joined by local chef Tony Singh as the pair tuck into some delicious food.
Now it seems that fans of the show want to follow in Phil’s footsteps – as the venue has just enjoyed its best March ever.
Sharing the good news on Facebook, the Roseleaf's owners wrote: “We’re a couple of days away from wrapping up our busiest March in memory, and it’s been a lot of fun trying to keep up with demand. So many new faces. So many of you who’ve sought out our wee hidden gem in Leith. And so many bookings.
“A big nod to @phil.rosenthal and the @netflix show that seems to have suddenly put us on so many people’s radar, but a huge thanks to all of you local punters who’ve come through the door to see what all the fuss is about. Keep it coming, folks!”
