Tony Singh says his new sauces are zingy, punchy and can be used for dipping, drizzling, or even marinating

One of Edinburgh’s best-loved chefs is launching a range of tastebud-tingling sauces – all designed to let their Indian flavours do the talking.

Leith-born Tony Singh, who is famed for combining his Scottish Sikh heritage with Asian and Western flavours, is encouraging foodies to Dip & Drizzle with his new sauces, which will be available exclusively in Home Bargains stores across the UK.

Fusing the very best of British ingredients with a variety of spices, they bring a taste of The Punjab to kitchens up and down the country. The sauces are just £1.49 and come in three vibrant varieties, including Coriander & Mint, Tamarind, and Mango & Chilli.

Edinburgh-born celebrity chef Tony Singh is launching a new range of tastebud-tingling sauces.

Appealing to all walks of life, from university students and young professionals to retirees after the challenge of creating mind blowing recipes, each sauce has been designed to be added to your favourite dish as an injection of flavour, or simply at the dining room table as a condiment.

Speaking about his new range, Tony said: “I make these sauces up almost every day for myself and my family so I thought – wouldn’t it be great to share them with the rest of the world? I’ve drawn inspiration from my global culinary travels and went right back to my childhood too, and tried to make sure the sauces incorporate the heart-warming flavours of those tasty dishes I had growing up.

“These sauces aren't just condiments – they are zingy, punchy and can be used for dipping, drizzling, or even marinating, allowing you to savour the flavours of “the Punjab. They’re all so versatile and the most important thing is – they taste incredible too. I hope everyone loves them as much as I do.”

Karl Hassall, Grocery Buyer from Home Bargains, added: “We are proud to be able to, exclusively, bring you these Tony Singh Dip and Drizzle sauces, which we believe perfectly align with our dedication to quality, value, and customer satisfaction.”

Tony trained classically as a chef in French cuisine and later secured prestigious roles working at the Balmoral Hotel, Skibo Castle, Gravetye Manor, The Royal Scotsman and The Royal Yacht Britannia. After gaining experience working in destination dining spots in London, Edinburgh and around the world, he went solo to launch his own award-winning restaurants. It was here that his inimitable cookery style really came into its own, with crowds flocking to see his contemporary twist on traditional dishes for themselves.