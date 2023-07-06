Tony Singh is bringing his much-loved street food pop-up back to Edinburgh – and the celebrity chef’s famous haggis pakora dish will be on the menu.

The temporary restaurant, which combines the best of Scottish and Indian cuisine, is back for the first time since 2016 as the larger-than-life chef partners once again with Apex Hotels.

Open seven days a week between 24 July and 3 September, Tony’s Road Trip will be open at two central locations – Metro Brasserie at Apex Grassmarket Hotel with its spectacular castle views, and Elliot’s Restaurant at Apex Waterloo Place Hotel, just steps from Princes Street.

Tony Singh is bringing his street food food pop-up back to Edinburgh and his haggis pakora, pictured left, will be on the menu.

Tony is one of the UK’s best loved chefs, renowned for his lively personality and skill in designing quirky, delicious dishes. He’s a regular on TV classics BBC Saturday Kitchen, Ready Steady Cook and the Great British Menu and will be treating diners to a host of lip-smacking dishes, mixing up street food styles and flavours from across the world.

Drawing inspiration from Tony’s globetrotting adventures, dishes on the eclectic menu will be affordably priced – most coming under £10 – and will include a heady mix of fusion favourites haggis pakora and chicken tikka pie, and exciting new creations such as Korean BBQ pork belly and fish tacos with crema and loca salsa.

Adding a tasty accompaniment to the fare, dishes will be perfectly paired with a range of tasty Fierce Beers, hand-picked by Tony from the multi-award-winning brewery based in Aberdeen. Other refreshing beverages including Spritz cocktails, bottled and draught beer and a selection of wines will also be available.

Tony Ssaid: “It's great to be collaborating with Apex Hotels again doing what I love in the kitchen – rustling up tasty street food.

“Just like tucking into a churros from a street vendor in Valencia, Tony’s Road Trip is a fun filled, tastebud tingling experience, where simple, delicious dishes are king. Come along, get stuck in, experiment and enjoy the food!”

Ronnie MacKay, Cluster General Manager of Apex Hotels in Edinburgh said: “It’s fantastic to be partnering with Tony again after the success of Road Trip in 2015 and 2016. This time the exclusive pop-up is not just in one but two of our contemporary restaurants, offering an unforgettable gastronomical experience from one of the UK’s most celebrated chefs.