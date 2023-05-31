The awards just keep on coming up for an Edinburgh restaurant after it won its fourth accolade in just six months.

Ignite, located on Morrison Street, has just been named ‘Indian Restaurant of the Year’ in the Scotland Prestige Awards 2023/2024, which “recognise small and medium-sized businesses that have proven to be the best in their market over the past 12 months”.

Earlier this month, LUXlife magazine named Ignite ‘Best Indian & Bengali Restaurant 2023 – Edinburgh’ in its 2023 Restaurant and Bar Awards.

The restaurant was also recognised as ‘highly commended’ in the Asian Restaurant Awards, in the category of Asian Restaurant of the Year, announced at the awards ceremony held at the Sheraton Hotel in November last year.

And that’s not all. Ignite was also announced as a Tripadvisor 2022 Travelers’ Choice Award Winner, also in November last year. This accolade is awarded to restaurants that “consistently deliver amazing experiences” and have earned positive reviews and ratings over the past year. Tripadvisor reported that Ignite was in the top 10% of restaurants worldwide.

The restaurant is a stalwart of the Edinburgh dining scene, having first opened its doors 19 years ago. It has gone from strength to strength over the years, attracting a string of rave reviews.

Some of its most popular dishes include King Prawn Ceylon (a hot dish prepared with onion, coconut and spices), Simikot Lamb (a western Nepal dish of sliced barbecued lamb marinated in special ingredients and cooked with mincemeat, onion, ginger, garlic and fresh coriander) and Sabzi Nentara (mixed vegetables in a delicate sweetish and sour sauce with a touch of fresh herbs and spices).