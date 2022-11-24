An Edinburgh restaurant is celebrating after taking one of the top honours at this year’s Asian Curry Awards.

Chennai's Marina, who have branches at both at Dalry Road and Jocks Lodge, picked up a coveted ‘Takeaway of the Year’ award.

The restaurant, which specialises in exquisite Indian and Sri Lankan delicacies, was one of five winners from around the UK.

Other big winners at the glitzy ceremony at London’s Grosvenor House included London’s Benares Mayfair, which was named as the ‘Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year’.

Elsewhere, Newcastle establishment My Delhi Indian Streetery won ‘Street Food Restaurant of the Year’, and Cardiff’s Anna Loka took the honours in the ‘Best Vegetarian & Vegan Restaurant’ category.

Spice I Am in Worthing was named as 'Thai Restaurant of the Year’, Pinwei in Manchester was awarded ‘Chinese Restaurant of the Year’, and the ‘Nepalese Restaurant of the Year’ prize was jointly won by Pahuna in Portsmouth and Everest Lounge in Market Harborough.

Yawar Khan, Chairman of the Asian Catering Federation (ACF), said: “I warmly congratulate all of this year’s winners.

“These awards come at a difficult time for many in the Asian restaurant industry but through their participation, many establishments will see a significant boost to their bottom line.

“I would also to particularly thank to UK public for their overwhelming support.

