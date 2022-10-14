Ignite, which is situated on Morrison Street near Haymaket, was selected on the basis that it is among top 10% of restaurants worldwide.

This accolade is awarded to restaurants that “consistently deliver amazing experiences” and have earned positive reviews and ratings over the past year.

The popular eaterie is no stranger to awards, and were proud winners of the Best Restaurant of the Year (Edinburgh) category at the Asian Restaurant Awards in 2019 and 2021.

Ignite has also been shortlisted for the Asian Restaurant Awards in the category of Asian Restaurant of the Year (Edinburgh), with the winner to be announced at the the Capital’s Sheraton Hotel in early November.

To celebrate their success, Ignite has announced a new, special offer – and it’s perfect for Edinburgh’s working-from-home workforce.

Ignite is offering a generous 10% of the total bill for parties of six and over, so it’s ideal for the city’s teams who are working from home full time or part time and miss socialising with their colleagues.

And the offer is open to everyone else – not just city workers. So, it’s also ideal for anyone who loves to get together with a group of friends and family, in a friendly and relaxed environment, over some of the city’s best Indian food. It’s available until 30 November.

Some of the mouthwatering dishes that workmates, friends and families can enjoy tinclude lasooni macchi (whole pan-fried sea bass with onions and tomatoes), baby aubergine pakura and popular Ignite classics such as chicken kurma and lamb madras, to name a few.