Based on David Nicholls’ 2009 book of the same name, One Day is set to begin filming in London on July 4 before transferring up to Edinburgh in mid-July.

In the letter sent to residents and businesses in parts of the city, Netflix Assistant Location Manager Aaron Blackmore writes: “The reason for this letter is to make you aware that we are in pre-production but looking to begin filming at the Old College, Edinburgh University on Monday July 18 till Wednesday July 20 2022 between the hours of 18:00-04:00”.

Netflix have also confirmed that the scenes require playback music, and they are in contact with Environmental Health at Edinburgh City Council in order to discuss the levels at which the music can be played at these times of day.

Netflix’s tragi-comic romantic drama One Day is due to start shooting on the streets of Edinburgh in July.

The streets affected include:

Chambers Street

Infirmary Street

South Bridge

Nicolson Street

Drummond Street

South College Street

West College Street

One Day was previously adapted into a 2011 feature film starring Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess, with Arthur’s Seat, Warriston Close, Moray Place, Parliament Square, Calton Hill and Victoria Street among the locations deployed by Danish director Lone Scherfig.

Nicholls was inspired to write the book – which follows the lives of Dexter and Emma after on the anniversary of their first meeting as they are leaving Edinburgh University – after spending a summer working at the Fringe. He received an honorary degree from the university in 2015.

Nicole Taylor, the writer behind the hit Glasgow-set film Wild Rose and the BBC surrogacy thriller The Nest, is adapting Nicholls’ novel into a series.

Ambika Mod will play Emma and Leo Woodall her on-off lover Dexter.