Edinburgh’s 10 best spots for a delicious cooked breakfast, according to our readers

If you fancy a fry up, eggs on toast on just a tasty filled roll, we’ve put together a list of the best places in Edinburgh serving cooked breakfasts.
1. Edinburgh’s 10 best spots for cooked breakfasts
Edinburgh Evening News readers recommend for cooked breakfasts.
2. City Cafe
Several of our readers said that City Cafe was their favourite place to go for a full Scottish cooked breakfast. Breakfast is served all day long at the diner-style cafe in the Old Town of Edinburgh. Photo: City Cafe Edinburgh
3. Kilimanjaro Coffee
This cafe in the Newington area of Edinburgh is known for its coffee, however, our readers also recommended the cooked breakfast. Kilimanjaro Coffee serves up a healthy portion of toast, alongside haggis, bacon, sausage, eggs, mushrooms, tomatoes and beans. Photo: Google Maps
4. Roseleaf
Locals love this cafe and pub in Leith, which has a brunch menu full of delicious options - including vegetarian and vegan cooked breakfasts for plant based foodies. Photo: Roseleaf