Edinburgh’s 10 best spots for a delicious cooked breakfast, according to our readers

All of the breakfast spots on our list come highly recommended from locals
Published 1st Mar 2024, 16:23 GMT

If you fancy a fry up, eggs on toast on just a tasty filled roll, we’ve put together a list of the best places in Edinburgh serving cooked breakfasts.

We asked our readers to recommend the best places for a cooked breakfast in the city. Whether you prefer haggis or black pudding, toast or potato scones, they named plenty of amazing places dishing up delicious fry ups. And if you're not a meat eater, these cafes also cater to veggies and vegans.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see the 10 best places to buy a cooked breakfast in Edinburgh, according to our readers.

1. Edinburgh’s 10 best spots for cooked breakfasts

Several of our readers said that City Cafe was their favourite place to go for a full Scottish cooked breakfast. Breakfast is served all day long at the diner-style cafe in the Old Town of Edinburgh.

2. City Cafe

This cafe in the Newington area of Edinburgh is known for its coffee, however, our readers also recommended the cooked breakfast. Kilimanjaro Coffee serves up a healthy portion of toast, alongside haggis, bacon, sausage, eggs, mushrooms, tomatoes and beans.

3. Kilimanjaro Coffee

Locals love this cafe and pub in Leith, which has a brunch menu full of delicious options - including vegetarian and vegan cooked breakfasts for plant based foodies.

4. Roseleaf

