Edinburgh in the Eighties: 18 nostalgic photos transporting you back to Edinburgh in 1981

Here, we take a nostalgic look back at what Edinburgh life was like in 1981
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 1st Mar 2024, 14:30 GMT
Updated 1st Mar 2024, 16:53 GMT

Back in 1981, there was plenty of change in the city of Edinburgh as the nation settled into an economically uncertain new decade.

A number of city institutions – among them the RW Forsyth department store on Princes Street, the Ritz Cinema on Rodney Street and jewellers Abbott of Greyfriars, sadly closed their doors. But it wasn’t all doom and gloom, as our photos show.

Take a look through our picture gallery to see 18 snapshots of Edinburgh in 1981.

1. 18 nostalgic photos of Edinburgh in 1981

Take a look through our gallery to see 18 photos of Edinburgh in 1981. Pictured here is a tourist takeing a picture of Greyfriars Bobby. after vandals threw white paint over the statue in May 1981. A tourist takes a picture of Bobby. Photo: Alan Macdonald

Hibs football team captain Ally MacLeod welcomes former player George Best to Easter Road before the Hibs v San Jose Earthquakes friendly in October 1981.

2. Ally MacLeod & George Best 1981

Hibs football team captain Ally MacLeod welcomes former player George Best to Easter Road before the Hibs v San Jose Earthquakes friendly in October 1981. Photo: Joe Steele

The exterior of the Royal Bank of Scotland computer centre in Dundas Street, Edinburgh, July 1981.

3. RBoS computer centre 1981

The exterior of the Royal Bank of Scotland computer centre in Dundas Street, Edinburgh, July 1981. Photo: George Smith

Hundreds of walkers took part in the Edinburgh Evening News Charity Walk of October 1981.

4. 1981 Charity Walk

Hundreds of walkers took part in the Edinburgh Evening News Charity Walk of October 1981. Photo: Alan Macdonald

