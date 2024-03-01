Back in 1981, there was plenty of change in the city of Edinburgh as the nation settled into an economically uncertain new decade.

A number of city institutions – among them the RW Forsyth department store on Princes Street, the Ritz Cinema on Rodney Street and jewellers Abbott of Greyfriars, sadly closed their doors. But it wasn’t all doom and gloom, as our photos show.

Take a look through our picture gallery to see 18 snapshots of Edinburgh in 1981.

1 . 18 nostalgic photos of Edinburgh in 1981 Take a look through our gallery to see 18 photos of Edinburgh in 1981. Pictured here is a tourist takeing a picture of Greyfriars Bobby. after vandals threw white paint over the statue in May 1981.

2 . Ally MacLeod & George Best 1981 Hibs football team captain Ally MacLeod welcomes former player George Best to Easter Road before the Hibs v San Jose Earthquakes friendly in October 1981.

3 . RBoS computer centre 1981 The exterior of the Royal Bank of Scotland computer centre in Dundas Street, Edinburgh, July 1981.

4 . 1981 Charity Walk Hundreds of walkers took part in the Edinburgh Evening News Charity Walk of October 1981.