Edinburgh retro: These 13 nostalgic photos of Edinburgh's iconic Princes Street provide window into bygone era
Princes Street is one of the major thoroughfares in central Edinburgh – and has a long and storied history.
Built in the late 18th century during the reign of King George III, Princes Street was part of the new section of Edinburgh and was named for the King's sons after its original name – St Giles Street – was rejected.
Today, it is the main shopping street in the Capital.
Take a look through our photo gallery to see just how much the Capital's most famous street has changed down the decades.
