Edinburgh retro: These 13 nostalgic photos of Edinburgh's iconic Princes Street provide window into bygone era

Princes Street is one of the major thoroughfares in central Edinburgh – and has a long and storied history.
Published 13th Oct 2020, 16:45 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 15:15 BST

Built in the late 18th century during the reign of King George III, Princes Street was part of the new section of Edinburgh and was named for the King's sons after its original name – St Giles Street – was rejected.

Today, it is the main shopping street in the Capital.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see just how much the Capital's most famous street has changed down the decades.

The Woolworths on Princes Street survived until 1984, when the company’s new owners Paternoster (later Kingfisher) decided to close a number of the larger stores around the UK.

The Woolworths on Princes Street survived until 1984, when the company's new owners Paternoster (later Kingfisher) decided to close a number of the larger stores around the UK.

In this old picture of Princes Street, there's no trams, buses or cars - instead you can see horses and carts.

In this old picture of Princes Street, there's no trams, buses or cars - instead you can see horses and carts.

Princes Street has changed a lot down the years.

Princes Street has changed a lot down the years.

Originally built in the 1870s, and later greatly expanded and redeveloped, Princes Street Station was one of Scotland’s largest and most magnificent railway terminals.

Originally built in the 1870s, and later greatly expanded and redeveloped, Princes Street Station was one of Scotland's largest and most magnificent railway terminals.

