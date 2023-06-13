News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Major incident’ unfolding in UK city with multiple roads closed
Aslan’s singer Christy Dignam dies aged 63 after long illness
Nottingham: Two people killed in city centre attack were students
Police issue update on Nottingham attack that left three people dead
Aircraft crashes into sea off South Wales coast
3 people dead in ‘major incident’ man arrested on suspicion of murder

13 photos of Edinburgh high rises from the 60s and 70s – including 'Banana Flats' made famous by Trainspotting

Touted as the cure to the city’s social housing ills, a glut of high rises were built across Edinburgh during the 1960s and 70s.
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 13th Jun 2023, 18:59 BST

The concrete “villages in the sky” that rose up and multiplied around the Capital in the second half of the 20th century still hold a special place in the hearts of many of those who lived in them – even if the vision has soured somewhat and high-rise housing has fallen out of favour in recent decades.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 13 memories of Edinburgh’s high rise housing down the decades.

Aerial shot of the new flats being built at Cables Wynd - aka 'The Banana Flats' - as part of the redevelopment of Leith in May 1965.

1. Cables Wynd

Aerial shot of the new flats being built at Cables Wynd - aka 'The Banana Flats' - as part of the redevelopment of Leith in May 1965. Photo: TSPL

Photo Sales
Multi-storey flats at Oxgangs nearing completion in early 1960s.

2. Multi-story flats at Oxgangs

Multi-storey flats at Oxgangs nearing completion in early 1960s. Photo: TSPL

Photo Sales
Aerial view of new flats at Sighthill, Edinburgh

3. Sighthill, Edinburgh

Aerial view of new flats at Sighthill, Edinburgh Photo: Bill Stout

Photo Sales
Martello Court, Muirhouse, pictured on the day of its topping out ceremony, 1964.

4. Muirhouse Flats

Martello Court, Muirhouse, pictured on the day of its topping out ceremony, 1964. Photo: TSPL

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Edinburgh