13 photos of Edinburgh high rises from the 60s and 70s – including 'Banana Flats' made famous by Trainspotting
Touted as the cure to the city’s social housing ills, a glut of high rises were built across Edinburgh during the 1960s and 70s.
The concrete “villages in the sky” that rose up and multiplied around the Capital in the second half of the 20th century still hold a special place in the hearts of many of those who lived in them – even if the vision has soured somewhat and high-rise housing has fallen out of favour in recent decades.
Take a look through our photo gallery to see 13 memories of Edinburgh’s high rise housing down the decades.
