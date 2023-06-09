News you can trust since 1873
Hibs and Hearts: 16 photos showing how Hands Off Hibs campaign saved Hibernian and stopped merger with Hearts

June 5, 1990. It’s a date that still sends shivers down the Hibs fans’ spines. For that’s the day Hibbies woke up to the disturbing news that their club was the subject of a controversial takeover bid by Hearts chairman Wallace Mercer.
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 9th Jun 2023, 20:29 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 21:29 BST

With the end of club a real possibility, the reaction from the Hibs faithful was something like nuclear. Shortly after the news broke, hundreds of angry fans gathered outside the stadium demanding answers.

Soon, a movement that would be branded ‘Hands Off Hibs’ was born, and over the next six weeks numerous rallies were held – ultimately leading to Mercer withdrawing his bid and the club being saved from oblivion.

We’ve trawled through the photo archives to retell the story of that merger attempt – and how it threatened to call time on a 115-year-old Edinburgh institution.

The Leith Festival was attended by key supporters of the 'Hand Off Hibs' campaign. Proclaimers Craig Reid and Charlie Reid on the open top bus with footballer Gordon Strachan.

1. Famous three

The Leith Festival was attended by key supporters of the 'Hand Off Hibs' campaign. Proclaimers Craig Reid and Charlie Reid on the open top bus with footballer Gordon Strachan. Photo: Calum McKenzie

Thousands of fans attended a rally at Easter Road in support of the Hands Off Hibs campaign.

2. Hands Off Hibs rally

Thousands of fans attended a rally at Easter Road in support of the Hands Off Hibs campaign. Photo: Crawford Tait

Fans wearing their Hands off Hibs! t-shirts celebrate the news that Hearts FC chairman Wallace Mercer has withdrawn his offer to buy Hibernian FC football team, July 1990,

3. Fans celebrate - no Hibs sale 1990

Fans wearing their Hands off Hibs! t-shirts celebrate the news that Hearts FC chairman Wallace Mercer has withdrawn his offer to buy Hibernian FC football team, July 1990, Photo: Albert Jordan

Hearts chairman Wallace Mercer wanted to unite the two Edinburgh teams and relocate the new entity to a new stadium on the outskirts of the city.

4. Wallace Mercer

Hearts chairman Wallace Mercer wanted to unite the two Edinburgh teams and relocate the new entity to a new stadium on the outskirts of the city. Photo: Jack Crombie

