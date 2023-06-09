June 5, 1990. It’s a date that still sends shivers down the Hibs fans’ spines. For that’s the day Hibbies woke up to the disturbing news that their club was the subject of a controversial takeover bid by Hearts chairman Wallace Mercer.

With the end of club a real possibility, the reaction from the Hibs faithful was something like nuclear. Shortly after the news broke, hundreds of angry fans gathered outside the stadium demanding answers.

Soon, a movement that would be branded ‘Hands Off Hibs’ was born, and over the next six weeks numerous rallies were held – ultimately leading to Mercer withdrawing his bid and the club being saved from oblivion.

We’ve trawled through the photo archives to retell the story of that merger attempt – and how it threatened to call time on a 115-year-old Edinburgh institution.

1 . Famous three The Leith Festival was attended by key supporters of the 'Hand Off Hibs' campaign. Proclaimers Craig Reid and Charlie Reid on the open top bus with footballer Gordon Strachan. Photo: Calum McKenzie Photo Sales

2 . Hands Off Hibs rally Thousands of fans attended a rally at Easter Road in support of the Hands Off Hibs campaign. Photo: Crawford Tait Photo Sales

3 . Fans celebrate - no Hibs sale 1990 Fans wearing their Hands off Hibs! t-shirts celebrate the news that Hearts FC chairman Wallace Mercer has withdrawn his offer to buy Hibernian FC football team, July 1990, Photo: Albert Jordan Photo Sales

4 . Wallace Mercer Hearts chairman Wallace Mercer wanted to unite the two Edinburgh teams and relocate the new entity to a new stadium on the outskirts of the city. Photo: Jack Crombie Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 4