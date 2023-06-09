In alphabetical order, we are going through these big names who have made an impact on Edinburgh and the world. We’ve already mentioned the likes of Robert Louis Stevenson, Pat Stanton and Irvine Welsh – so let’s have a look at the most influential Edinburgh people, from letters T to Y.
2. The Proclaimers
Twins Craig and Charlie Reid were born in Leith's Eastern General Hospital on March 5, 1962. Growing up in Auchtermuchty, Fife, the pair attended Bell Baxter High School and while there, their musical talents were sparked when Craig was given a 'beaten up drum kit' and Charlie, a guitar. They adopted the moniker The Proclaimers when they became an acoustic duo in 1983. It was in 1984 that they wrote the first of their signature tracks, Letter To America. In January 1987, they made a now seminal appearance on the Channel 4 pop show The Tube, performing Letter From America & Throw The ‘R’ Away. This brought them to the attention of Chrysalis Records, who signed them, releasing their first album, This Is The Story, within months of their TV debut. Since then, their enduring appeal across generations has seen them enjoy huge success around the world. Photo: Third Party
3. Sir Tom Farmer
The Leith-born businessman has been described as the man who changed the face of the auto repair industry. He set-up Kwik-Fit in 1971 which grew under his leadership into the world’s largest independent tyre and automotive repair business with more than 2000 centres in 20 countries when it was sold for £1 billion in 1999. He later established Farmer Autocare in 2003. Farmer famously stepped in to save Hibs from a hostile takeover from Hearts owner Wallace Mercer in 1990. He sold the majority ownership of the club to American businessman Ron Gordon in July 2019. Photo: SNS
4. Tom Gilzean
A prominent and well-loved figure known for sporting his tartan trews on iconic locations like Princes Street, Southside born Tom Gilzean was an unmistakable sight in the Capital, relentlessly asking for donations from locals and visitors alike come rain or shine. He received the Edinburgh Award in 2015 and an MBE in 2019. The legendary fundraiser and war veteran died in Edinburgh in 2019 at the age of 99, having raised more than a million for charities. Photo: Third Party