2 . The Proclaimers

Twins Craig and Charlie Reid were born in Leith's Eastern General Hospital on March 5, 1962. Growing up in Auchtermuchty, Fife, the pair attended Bell Baxter High School and while there, their musical talents were sparked when Craig was given a 'beaten up drum kit' and Charlie, a guitar. They adopted the moniker The Proclaimers when they became an acoustic duo in 1983. It was in 1984 that they wrote the first of their signature tracks, Letter To America. In January 1987, they made a now seminal appearance on the Channel 4 pop show The Tube, performing Letter From America & Throw The ‘R’ Away. This brought them to the attention of Chrysalis Records, who signed them, releasing their first album, This Is The Story, within months of their TV debut. Since then, their enduring appeal across generations has seen them enjoy huge success around the world. Photo: Third Party