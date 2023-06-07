As we celebrate 150 years of the Edinburgh Evening News, we’ve taken a look at the 150 most famous faces from the Capital. In alphabetical order, we are going through these big names who have made an impact on Edinburgh and the world. We’ve already mentioned the likes of Arthur Conan Doyle and JK Rowling – so let’s have a look at the most influential Edinburgh people, from letters N to R.
1. Nina Nesbitt
Nina Nesbitt is a singer songwriter best known for pop/indie hits like Love Me a Little, The Best You Had, and Is It Really Me You're Missing, which have millions of streams on Spotify. Born in Livingston, Nina later moved to Balerno and attended Balerno Community High School. Photo: Wolf James
2. Norman MacCaig
Known as the 'grand old man' of Scottish poetry, Norman MacCaig was one of the major poets of the 20th Century. Born in Edinburgh in 1910, MacCaig studied at Royal High School and then at University of Edinburgh. He worked as a teacher before being appointed as a fellow of creative writing at Edinburgh university. Though he lived most of his life in the Capital, his poetry drew on Highland landscapes and Gaelic culture. He is pictured here beside a portrait of himself at the National Portrait Gallery, Queen Street, Edinburgh. September 1981. Photo: Joe Steele
3. Norrie Rowan
Lifelong Edinburgh resident Norrie Rowan is a former rugby union player for Scotland, who received 13 caps as a prop forward for the national team. He helped excavate the Edinburgh Vaults, and helped a Romanian rugby player escape the secret police through a tunnel he found beneath his pub The Tron. Photo: JPI
4. Olivia Strong
Edinburgh local hero Olivia Strong was awarded an MBE for her work as founder of Run For Heroes. She launched the idea during the Covid-19 pandemic to run 5k, donate £5 to the NHS, and nominate five others to do the same. The challenge has so far raised more than £6 million. Photo: WPA Pool