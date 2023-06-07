2 . Norman MacCaig

Known as the 'grand old man' of Scottish poetry, Norman MacCaig was one of the major poets of the 20th Century. Born in Edinburgh in 1910, MacCaig studied at Royal High School and then at University of Edinburgh. He worked as a teacher before being appointed as a fellow of creative writing at Edinburgh university. Though he lived most of his life in the Capital, his poetry drew on Highland landscapes and Gaelic culture. He is pictured here beside a portrait of himself at the National Portrait Gallery, Queen Street, Edinburgh. September 1981. Photo: Joe Steele