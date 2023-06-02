News you can trust since 1873
Iain Glen is one of Edinburgh's greatest acting exports. Born in the Capital, he went to Edinburgh Academy before studying acting in London. An accomplished theatre actor, Glen is best known for playing Jorah Mormont in Game of Thrones, Dr Alexander Isaacs in the Resident Evil franchise, and recently as Magnus MacMillan in The Rig.

150 faces of Edinburgh: 15 of the most famous people from Edinburgh, from Iain Glen to JK Rowling

The most influential people from Edinburgh over the last century and a half
Ginny Sanderson
By Ginny Sanderson
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 04:45 BST

As part of celebrating 150 years of the Edinburgh Evening News, we’ve taken a look of the 150 most famous faces from our fair city. In alphabetical order, we are talking through these big names who have made an impact on Edinburgh and the world. We’ve already mentioned the likes of Greyfriars Bobby and David Tennant – so let’s have a look at the most influential Edinburgh names, from I to J.

