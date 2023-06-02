As part of celebrating 150 years of the Edinburgh Evening News, we’ve taken a look of the 150 most famous faces from our fair city. In alphabetical order, we are talking through these big names who have made an impact on Edinburgh and the world. We’ve already mentioned the likes of Greyfriars Bobby and David Tennant – so let’s have a look at the most influential Edinburgh names, from I to J.
1. Iain Stirling.jpg
Comedian Iain Stirling has been the unrecognisable voiceover of Love Island since 2015. Stirling also hosts CelebAbility and created ITV2 sitcom Buffering alongside Steve Bugeja. He is married to former Love Island host Laura Whitmore, and the pair have a child together. Photo: Contributed
2. Ian Blackford
Ian Blackford is one of the most recognisable Scottish politicians. Born in Edinburgh, Mr Blackford was educated at Royal High School and started his career in banking for NatWest. He was elected as SNP MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber in 2015 and served as SNP Westminster leader from 2017-2022. Photo: UK Parliament / Jessica Taylor
3. Ian Charleson
Before he became an internationally-recognised actor, Ian Charleson won a scholarship to and attended Edinburgh's Royal High School. He even sang as a boy soprano in the school's choir. Charleson was best known for his starring role as Olympic athlete and missionary Eric Liddell in Chariots Of Fire. He died at the age of 40 in 1990. Photo: na
4. Ian Rankin
Ian Rankin is a bestselling crime writer whose Inspector Rebus novels are mostly set in Edinburgh. Though born in Cardenden, Fife, Rankin has lived in Edinburgh for many years with his family and often posts pictures from around the city on his social media pages. Photo: Third Party