The Edinburgh Evening News is celebrating its 150th anniversary, and to mark the occasion, we’re naming the city’s most famous faces. We'll be looking at 150 lauded musicians, actors, writers, local heroes and more, who have earned a place in history – not just in Edinburgh, but across the world. We’ve already honoured some big names, from David Tennant to Eric Liddell. Going in alphabetical order, here are the most famous faces from Edinburgh, from G to H.