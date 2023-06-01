News you can trust since 1873
TV star Gail Porter shot to fame on shows such as Top of the Pops and Children in Need. She has opened up about her struggles with poor mental health and nervous breakdown and is now a motivational speaker. Gail was first diagnosed with alopecia in 2005 and has refused to wear wigs and hairpieces over the years.TV star Gail Porter shot to fame on shows such as Top of the Pops and Children in Need. She has opened up about her struggles with poor mental health and nervous breakdown and is now a motivational speaker. Gail was first diagnosed with alopecia in 2005 and has refused to wear wigs and hairpieces over the years.
150 faces of Edinburgh: 15 of the most famous people from Edinburgh, from Gavin Hastings to Sir Harry Lauder

Here are some of the most famous and influential people from the Capital.
By Jolene Campbell
Published 1st Jun 2023, 04:45 BST

The Edinburgh Evening News is celebrating its 150th anniversary, and to mark the occasion, we’re naming the city’s most famous faces. We'll be looking at 150 lauded musicians, actors, writers, local heroes and more, who have earned a place in history – not just in Edinburgh, but across the world. We’ve already honoured some big names, from David Tennant to Eric Liddell. Going in alphabetical order, here are the most famous faces from Edinburgh, from G to H.

Gary O'Donnell died in an explosion in Afghanistan trying to safeguard the lives of his comrades. Father-of-four WO O'Donnell, who was awarded the George Medal for his work in southern Iraq in 2006 and had almost 17 years of military experience, died on September 10 in Helmand province.

1. Bomb disposal hero Gary O'Donnell

Gary O'Donnell died in an explosion in Afghanistan trying to safeguard the lives of his comrades. Father-of-four WO O'Donnell, who was awarded the George Medal for his work in southern Iraq in 2006 and had almost 17 years of military experience, died on September 10 in Helmand province. Photo: PA

Former Scotland and British Lions rugby captain, Gavin Hastings OBE pictured with Murrayfiled Stadium in the background. He is widely regarded to be one of the best ever Scottish rugby players with 61 caps won for Scotland, 20 while he was captain.

2. Former Scotland and British Lions rugby captain, Gavin Hastings

Former Scotland and British Lions rugby captain, Gavin Hastings OBE pictured with Murrayfiled Stadium in the background. He is widely regarded to be one of the best ever Scottish rugby players with 61 caps won for Scotland, 20 while he was captain. Photo: Ian Rutherford

George Heriot (1563-1624) was the founder of George Heriot's independent school. His name has also been given to Heriot-Watt University, as well as several streets and a pub, the Jinglin' Geordie, after his nickname. He was also a philanthropist and court goldsmith to Anne of Denmark, the wife of King James VI of Scotland.

3. George Heriot (1563-1624)

George Heriot (1563-1624) was the founder of George Heriot's independent school. His name has also been given to Heriot-Watt University, as well as several streets and a pub, the Jinglin' Geordie, after his nickname. He was also a philanthropist and court goldsmith to Anne of Denmark, the wife of King James VI of Scotland. Photo: Photo Credit: University of Edinburgh

Kemp was the self-taught Scottish architect who designed and built the Scott Monument, Edinburgh’s iconic memorial to author Sir Walter Scott. Kemp supervised its erection on Princes Street but at the age of 48, before the building was finished, he drowned in the city's Union Canal.

4. Architect George Meikle Kemp

Kemp was the self-taught Scottish architect who designed and built the Scott Monument, Edinburgh’s iconic memorial to author Sir Walter Scott. Kemp supervised its erection on Princes Street but at the age of 48, before the building was finished, he drowned in the city's Union Canal. Photo: David Octavius Hill

