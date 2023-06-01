Here are some of the most famous and influential people from the Capital.
The Edinburgh Evening News is celebrating its 150th anniversary, and to mark the occasion, we’re naming the city’s most famous faces. We'll be looking at 150 lauded musicians, actors, writers, local heroes and more, who have earned a place in history – not just in Edinburgh, but across the world. We’ve already honoured some big names, from David Tennant to Eric Liddell. Going in alphabetical order, here are the most famous faces from Edinburgh, from G to H.
1. Bomb disposal hero Gary O'Donnell
Gary O'Donnell died in an explosion in Afghanistan trying to safeguard the lives of his comrades. Father-of-four WO O'Donnell, who was awarded the George Medal for his work in southern Iraq in 2006 and had almost 17 years of military experience, died on September 10 in Helmand province. Photo: PA
2. Former Scotland and British Lions rugby captain, Gavin Hastings
Former Scotland and British Lions rugby captain, Gavin Hastings OBE pictured with Murrayfiled Stadium in the background. He is widely regarded to be one of the best ever Scottish rugby players with 61 caps won for Scotland, 20 while he was captain. Photo: Ian Rutherford
3. George Heriot (1563-1624)
George Heriot (1563-1624) was the founder of George Heriot's independent school. His name has also been given to Heriot-Watt University, as well as several streets and a pub, the Jinglin' Geordie, after his nickname. He was also a philanthropist and court goldsmith to Anne of Denmark, the wife of King James VI of Scotland. Photo: Photo Credit: University of Edinburgh
4. Architect George Meikle Kemp
Kemp was the self-taught Scottish architect who designed and built the Scott Monument, Edinburgh’s iconic memorial to author Sir Walter Scott. Kemp supervised its erection on Princes Street but at the age of 48, before the building was finished, he drowned in the city's Union Canal. Photo: David Octavius Hill