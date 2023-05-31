News you can trust since 1873
150 faces of Edinburgh: 15 of the most famous people from Edinburgh, from Dolly the Sheep to Eric Liddell

Here are some of the most famous and influential people – and animals – from Edinburgh
Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 31st May 2023, 04:45 BST

The Edinburgh Evening News is celebrating its 150th anniversary, and to mark the occasion, we’re naming the city’s most famous faces.

Going in alphabetical order, we'll be looking at 150 musicians, actors, writers, local heroes and more, who have made their faces known - not just in Edinburgh, but across the world. We’ve already mentioned big names, from Arthur Conan-Doyle to David Tennant.

Here are the most famous faces from Edinburgh, from D to F.

Dolly the Sheep was the first ever mammal cloned from an adult cell. She was born in Midlothian, after being cloned by scientists at the Roslin Institite. Dolly lived at the Institute her entire life, and gave birth to many lambs, before being euthanized at the age of six due to a lung disease. Her body was preserved and can be seen at the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh. Photo: GRAHAM HAMILTON

Photo Sales
This Scottish novelist was born in Dunfermline, Fife, but grew up in the Corstorphine area of Edinburgh. Dorothy Dunnett was educated at James Gillespie's High School for Girls, before going on to become a successful portrait painter, with her works being exhibited at the Royal Scottish Academy on several occasions. However, Dunnett is best known for writing historical fiction, including her six novel series The Lymond Chronicles. She died in Edinburgh in 2001, aged 78, leaving behind two sons. Photo: Ian Rutherford

Photo Sales
Dugald Stewart was a highly-regarded Scottish philosopher and mathematician who was born in Edinburgh in 1753. He was educated at the Royal High School and the University of Edinburgh, before becoming a professor at the latter, where he lectured to many influential students, including Sir Walter Scott. Stewart is thought to be one of the most important figures of the Scottish Enlightenment. He died 1828, but is still remembered today, with a iconic monument at the top of Calton Hill. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Photo Sales
This Edinburgh politician was born in Dunbartonshire, but he made his mark in Scotland's Capital. Duncan McLaren, who was mostly self-taught, moved the city to set up his own draper business, before serving on the town council in 1833. He became treasurer in 1837 and discovered that the city was bankrupt, and ended up saving Edinburgh from financial ruin. McLaren is best known for serving as Lord Provost of Edinburgh and creating free schools in the city. He was also elected as a MP for the Edinburgh constituency, before his death in 1886. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Photo Sales
