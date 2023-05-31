Here are some of the most famous and influential people – and animals – from Edinburgh
Here are the most famous faces from Edinburgh, from D to F.
1. Dolly the Sheep
Dolly the Sheep was the first ever mammal cloned from an adult cell. She was born in Midlothian, after being cloned by scientists at the Roslin Institite. Dolly lived at the Institute her entire life, and gave birth to many lambs, before being euthanized at the age of six due to a lung disease. Her body was preserved and can be seen at the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh. Photo: GRAHAM HAMILTON
2. Dorothy Dunnett
This Scottish novelist was born in Dunfermline, Fife, but grew up in the Corstorphine area of Edinburgh. Dorothy Dunnett was educated at James Gillespie's High School for Girls, before going on to become a successful portrait painter, with her works being exhibited at the Royal Scottish Academy on several occasions. However, Dunnett is best known for writing historical fiction, including her six novel series The Lymond Chronicles. She died in Edinburgh in 2001, aged 78, leaving behind two sons. Photo: Ian Rutherford
3. Dugald Stewart
Dugald Stewart was a highly-regarded Scottish philosopher and mathematician who was born in Edinburgh in 1753. He was educated at the Royal High School and the University of Edinburgh, before becoming a professor at the latter, where he lectured to many influential students, including Sir Walter Scott. Stewart is thought to be one of the most important figures of the Scottish Enlightenment. He died 1828, but is still remembered today, with a iconic monument at the top of Calton Hill. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
4. Duncan McLaren
This Edinburgh politician was born in Dunbartonshire, but he made his mark in Scotland's Capital. Duncan McLaren, who was mostly self-taught, moved the city to set up his own draper business, before serving on the town council in 1833. He became treasurer in 1837 and discovered that the city was bankrupt, and ended up saving Edinburgh from financial ruin. McLaren is best known for serving as Lord Provost of Edinburgh and creating free schools in the city. He was also elected as a MP for the Edinburgh constituency, before his death in 1886. Photo: Wikimedia Commons