4 . Duncan McLaren

This Edinburgh politician was born in Dunbartonshire, but he made his mark in Scotland's Capital. Duncan McLaren, who was mostly self-taught, moved the city to set up his own draper business, before serving on the town council in 1833. He became treasurer in 1837 and discovered that the city was bankrupt, and ended up saving Edinburgh from financial ruin. McLaren is best known for serving as Lord Provost of Edinburgh and creating free schools in the city. He was also elected as a MP for the Edinburgh constituency, before his death in 1886. Photo: Wikimedia Commons