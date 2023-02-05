14 famous people who were spotted out and about in Edinburgh - including Lewis Capaldi and Billy Connolly
Edinburgh residents tell their stories of meeting famous people in the city
Edinburgh is a beautiful city which attracts not only tourists from across the globe – but some famous faces as well.
And Edinburgh Evening News readers have been sharing their memories of meeting famous people in the city.
We had an incredible 1,039 responses to our Facebook post on Friday asking locals to recall meeting famous people in the city over the years. From meeting Sean Connery in Holyrood Park to meeting Hugh Laurie at Waverley Train Station, our readers had some incredible stories to tell, including meeting Bing Crosby at morning mass at St John's in Corstorphine, bumping into Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves on North Bridge, Kylie Minogue on an Edinburgh bus, David Tennant popping into Cafe Royal and Steve Buscemi walking barefoot in Stockbridge, checking out the second hand shop on St Stephen street.
Other sighting included John Lennon and Yoko shopping for a kilt for Yoko on Princes Street, The Dalai Lama heading into a hotel on Holyrood Road, Kiefer Sutherland at the City Chambers, Nelson Mandela coming out of the Balmoral into his limo, Liam Gallagher in a Grassmarket pub the night before the last ever Oasis gig in Scotland at Murrayfield in 2009 and dozens of meetings with Billy Connolly over the years in the city centre.