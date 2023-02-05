Edinburgh residents tell their stories of meeting famous people in the city

Edinburgh is a beautiful city which attracts not only tourists from across the globe – but some famous faces as well.

And Edinburgh Evening News readers have been sharing their memories of meeting famous people in the city.

We had an incredible 1,039 responses to our Facebook post on Friday asking locals to recall meeting famous people in the city over the years. From meeting Sean Connery in Holyrood Park to meeting Hugh Laurie at Waverley Train Station, our readers had some incredible stories to tell, including meeting Bing Crosby at morning mass at St John's in Corstorphine, bumping into Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves on North Bridge, Kylie Minogue on an Edinburgh bus, David Tennant popping into Cafe Royal and Steve Buscemi walking barefoot in Stockbridge, checking out the second hand shop on St Stephen street.

Other sighting included John Lennon and Yoko shopping for a kilt for Yoko on Princes Street, The Dalai Lama heading into a hotel on Holyrood Road, Kiefer Sutherland at the City Chambers, Nelson Mandela coming out of the Balmoral into his limo, Liam Gallagher in a Grassmarket pub the night before the last ever Oasis gig in Scotland at Murrayfield in 2009 and dozens of meetings with Billy Connolly over the years in the city centre.

1 . Liam Gallagher Locals spotted Oasis lead singer Liam Gallagher out for a few pints in Edinburgh ahead of his band's show at Murrayfield Stadium in 2009. Liam is pictured with fans outside The Halfway House pub on Fleshmarket close.

2 . Sean Connery Edinburgh's most famous son, James Bond actor Sean Connery was spotted in his hometown by several Evening News readers over the years. Here he is seen walking around the new parliament house at Holyrood Park. Margaret Cummings revealed that she met Sean Connery in a pub in William Street in the late 60s. "He was very easy going, no airs and graces about him," she said.

3 . Rob Brydon Edinburgh Evening News reader Ryan Boyle posted this photo of him with TV star Rob Brydon at the Mound.

4 . Billy Connolly Legendary Scottish comedian, actor and artist Billy Connolly has been spotted in Edinburgh countless times over the years by our readers. Billy is pictured clockwise from top left at the Usher Hall for a Scottish Cup draw in 2009, with Judy Dench his 'Mrs Brown' co-star with Edinburgh Castle in the background, on the Evening News Charity Walk in Edinburgh September 1985, doing a Highland fling in Shandwick Place after opening a new boutique in May 1975, on a Land-Rover before the Evening News-sponsored Edinburgh Festival Fringe Cavalcade in August 1979, and pictured with the Scottish Coal Queen Miss Sandra Carruthers of Cumnock during the heyday of the Scottish Miners' Gala in Edinburgh, June 12, 1976.