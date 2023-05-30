The famous faces from Edinburgh who have been most influential over the past 150 years
1. Doddie Weir
Edinburgh was shaken when Scottish rugby legend Doddie Weir died in November 2022 at the age of 52, after suffering with motor neurone disease (MND). The icon won 61 caps between 1990 and 2000 for Scotland, including two in one World Cup against the All Blacks - the only Scot to achieve the feat. After his rugby career he launched the My Name'5 Doddie foundation which has raised millions for MND research Photo: Getty Images
2. Bruce Mouat
Bruce Mouat is a professional curler who is the reigning world champion of skip. Born in Edinburgh,the 28-year-old was a student at Edinburgh Napier University. He won silver in the men's team event at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Photo: John Walton
3. Callum Skinner
Callum Skinner is a cycling champion who won a silver medal for Team GB at the Rio Olympics in 2016. Born in Glasgow, Skinner moved to Edinburgh's Bruntsfield area at a young age and attended James Gillespie's High School. At the age of 15, he broke Chris Hoy's 200m record for his age group. Photo: David Davies
4. Callum Beattie
Mayfield-born singer Callum Beattie rose to fame with a viral anti-Brexit anthem he posted on YouTube called Boris Song. Since, his tracks have been played all over, from the radio to at festivals. His songs include Salamander Street, about an acquaintance who became a prositute in Edinburgh, and Easter Road, about the Hibernian FC stadium. Photo: Michael Gillen