150 faces of Edinburgh: 15 of the most famous people from Edinburgh, from David Tennant to Doddie Weir

The famous faces from Edinburgh who have been most influential over the past 150 years
Ginny Sanderson
By Ginny Sanderson
Published 30th May 2023, 04:45 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 09:18 BST

As part of celebrating 150 years of the Edinburgh Evening News, we’ve taken a look of the 150 most famous faces from our fair city. In alphabetical order, we will be talking through these big names who have made an impact on Edinburgh and the world. We’ve already mentioned Alexander Graham Bell and Arthur Conan-Doyle, let’s have a look at the biggest Edinburgh names, from B-D.

1. Doddie Weir

Edinburgh was shaken when Scottish rugby legend Doddie Weir died in November 2022 at the age of 52, after suffering with motor neurone disease (MND). The icon won 61 caps between 1990 and 2000 for Scotland, including two in one World Cup against the All Blacks - the only Scot to achieve the feat. After his rugby career he launched the My Name'5 Doddie foundation which has raised millions for MND research Photo: Getty Images

2. Bruce Mouat

Bruce Mouat is a professional curler who is the reigning world champion of skip. Born in Edinburgh,the 28-year-old was a student at Edinburgh Napier University. He won silver in the men's team event at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Photo: John Walton

3. Callum Skinner

Callum Skinner is a cycling champion who won a silver medal for Team GB at the Rio Olympics in 2016. Born in Glasgow, Skinner moved to Edinburgh's Bruntsfield area at a young age and attended James Gillespie's High School. At the age of 15, he broke Chris Hoy's 200m record for his age group. Photo: David Davies

4. Callum Beattie

Mayfield-born singer Callum Beattie rose to fame with a viral anti-Brexit anthem he posted on YouTube called Boris Song. Since, his tracks have been played all over, from the radio to at festivals. His songs include Salamander Street, about an acquaintance who became a prositute in Edinburgh, and Easter Road, about the Hibernian FC stadium. Photo: Michael Gillen

