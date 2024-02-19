These stunning photos of lost Edinburgh cinemas hark back to the days when they were known as 'picture palaces'.
Back then, a trip to ‘the pictures' was a decidedly glamorous affair, with many beautiful buildings serving as chapels of the moving image.
The Capital’s Southside district and its surrounding area was packed with cinemas, and despite there being so many, there would be huge queues to get in.
Sadly, now there are none. Here Lisa Sibbald, the author of the book: Edinburgh’s Southside – History, People, Memories, takes us on a tour of the area’s lost film houses.
