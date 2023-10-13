News you can trust since 1873
Taylor Swift: Edinburgh cinemas add extra screenings for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert film due to demand

Cinema chain urges fans to secure their tickets soon to “avoid disappointment”
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 13th Oct 2023, 11:46 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 11:46 BST
Attention Swifties! Odeon has added more Edinburgh screenings for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert film, due to huge demand for tickets.

The news will be welcomed by fans across the Capital, who are counting down the days until the US pop superstar visits Edinburgh next summer, when she will perform three sellout shows at Murrayfield Stadium.

The cinema chain urged fans to secure their tickets soon to “avoid disappointment” ahead of the film being released in the UK on Friday (October 13).

    Odeon has added more Edinburgh screenings for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert film, due to huge demand for tickets.Odeon has added more Edinburgh screenings for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert film, due to huge demand for tickets.
    The singer’s concert movie was recorded during the US leg of her Eras Tour, which features songs spanning her entire career.

    A spokesperson for Odeon said: “Tickets sales opened with a bang at 1pm on September 26 and shows are selling out fast.

    “New screenings are being added where necessary and available, to ensure as many people as possible have a chance to experience this incredible event on the big screen.

    “Odeon recommends everyone should book as soon as possible to secure their seats and avoid disappointment.”

    The singer previously broke Vue International’s record for the most tickets sold during the UK presale opening week for a music event when they went on sale last month.

    The title was previously held by BTS’ Permission To Dance film, which was released last year.

    In June, Swift announced a host of international dates for her Eras Tour, including shows in Edinburgh, Liverpool, Cardiff and London.

    The UK and Ireland leg of the tour will start in Edinburgh with three shows at Murrayfield Stadium on June 7, 8 and 9 2024 before she heads to Liverpool’s Anfield stadium for June 13, 14 and 15.

