Cinema chain urges fans to secure their tickets soon to “avoid disappointment”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The news will be welcomed by fans across the Capital, who are counting down the days until the US pop superstar visits Edinburgh next summer, when she will perform three sellout shows at Murrayfield Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cinema chain urged fans to secure their tickets soon to “avoid disappointment” ahead of the film being released in the UK on Friday (October 13).

Most Popular

Odeon has added more Edinburgh screenings for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert film, due to huge demand for tickets.

The singer’s concert movie was recorded during the US leg of her Eras Tour, which features songs spanning her entire career.

A spokesperson for Odeon said: “Tickets sales opened with a bang at 1pm on September 26 and shows are selling out fast.

“New screenings are being added where necessary and available, to ensure as many people as possible have a chance to experience this incredible event on the big screen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Odeon recommends everyone should book as soon as possible to secure their seats and avoid disappointment.”

The singer previously broke Vue International’s record for the most tickets sold during the UK presale opening week for a music event when they went on sale last month.

The title was previously held by BTS’ Permission To Dance film, which was released last year.

In June, Swift announced a host of international dates for her Eras Tour, including shows in Edinburgh, Liverpool, Cardiff and London.