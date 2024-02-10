News you can trust since 1873
80s Edinburgh: 18 amazing photos of Edinburgh in 1983, including legendary David Bowie concert

We’ve trawled through the archives to bring you 18 incredible photos of Edinburgh in 1983
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 10th Feb 2024, 04:55 GMT

Nineteen-Eighty Three was a memorable year in Edinburgh – especially for David Bowie fans, who got to see the music icon performing a massive outdoor show at Murrayfield Stadium.

But there was plenty of other stuff going on in the Capital, too, as you will see. Take a look through our photo gallery for a nostalgic trip back to Edinburgh in 1983.

David Bowie on stage at Murrayfield stadium in Edinburgh, during the 'Serious Moonlight' tour, June 1983.

1. David Bowie in Edinburgh

David Bowie on stage at Murrayfield stadium in Edinburgh, during the 'Serious Moonlight' tour, June 1983. Photo: Third Party

Children with Spider-Man at the Princes Street John Menzies' toy department in April 1983.

2. Children with Spider-Man at the Princes Street John Menzies' toy department in April 1983.

Children with Spider-Man at the Princes Street John Menzies' toy department in April 1983. Photo: Joe Steele

Exterior of MacFarlan-Smith drugs and chemical factory at Wheatfield Road in Edinburgh, May 1983.

3. Wheatfield Road

Exterior of MacFarlan-Smith drugs and chemical factory at Wheatfield Road in Edinburgh, May 1983. Photo: George Smith

John Barrow organiser of the Edinburgh Folk Festival with a promotional poster in April 1983.

4. Edinburgh Folk Festival poster

John Barrow organiser of the Edinburgh Folk Festival with a promotional poster in April 1983. Photo: Albert Jordanm

