Edinburgh’s Portobello suburb, with its sandy beach and two-mile-long promenade, will hold many happy memories for locals and tourists alike.
1. Portobello Open Air Pool, 1962
Portobello's outdoor swimming pool was always packed to rafters whenever the sun came out. Photo: TSPL
2. Portobello amusement arcade, 1981
Exterior of Aladdins Cave and Golden Disc Amusements, an amusement arcade in Bath Street, February 1981. Photo: TSPL
Portobello Beach, 1961. Photo: TSPL
4. Portobello Beach, 1952
A packed Portobello Beach during the Trade Holidays in 1952. Photo: TSPL