Edinburgh retro: 17 amazing old photos showing Edinburgh’s seaside suburb of Portobello down the decades

Portobello has changed a lot over the years, as these incredible photos show...
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 17:12 GMT
Edinburgh’s Portobello suburb, with its sandy beach and two-mile-long promenade, will hold many happy memories for locals and tourists alike.

Take a look through our gallery for a nostalgic trip back in time, as we share some old photographs that show Portobello down the years.

Portobello's outdoor swimming pool was always packed to rafters whenever the sun came out.

1. Portobello Open Air Pool, 1962

Exterior of Aladdins Cave and Golden Disc Amusements, an amusement arcade in Bath Street, February 1981.

2. Portobello amusement arcade, 1981

Portobello Beach, 1961.

3. portobellobeach.jpg

A packed Portobello Beach during the Trade Holidays in 1952.

4. Portobello Beach, 1952

