Woolworths’ German CEO, Roman Heini, has said that restoring the shops to British high streets 15 years after they disappeared is on his ‘bucket list’ as he leads a European expansion.

Understandably, this has got a lot of people excited. After all, Woolworths was a high street institution beloved by generations of Edinburghers – and especially the little ones, who would spend their hard-earned pocket money on their famous Pick ‘n’ Mix.

Truth told, high street shopping has never been the same since Woolies shut up shop back in 2008.

Edinburgh and the Lothians had several Woolworths stores, and Capital locals will fondly recall the outlets at the Foot of Leith Walk, on Lothian Road, and the chain’s giant flagship department store on Princes Street, which seemed to sell absolutely everything, from fruit and veg and children’s sweets to the latest toys and household goods.

Have a look through our gallery to see 21 photos of Edinburgh’s lost Woolworths stores – and let us know your own memories in the comments section before you go.

Woolworths at Foot of Leith Walk pictured shortly before it closed for good in 2008.

Woolworths at the east end of Princes Street. It closed in the early 1980s.

Children at the pick 'n' mix aisle on the last day of the Woolworths store at Leith before it closed for good in 2008.

The Woolworths store in the Almondvale centre Livingston prior to closure in 2008.