12 photos of Edinburgh’s lost department stores that locals remember fondly - including the iconic Jenners

Once upon a time, Edinburgh’s high streets were packed with large department stores, and locals of a certain age will undoubtedly have fond memories of visiting them.

By Gary Flockhart
Published 28th Apr 2023, 18:01 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 18:01 BST

In the post-war era, Edinburgh boasted a long list of them within a mile’s radius of the Castle. Sadly, the vast majority of them closed their doors long ago.

Many of the Capital’s large department stores had thrived since the Victorian and Edwardian eras, but over the course of the 20th century, as shopping trends shifted, theygradually began to close one by one.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see a dozen lost Edinburgh department stores that locals still remember fondly.

1. Edinburgh's lost department stores

Staff at the Princes Street RW Forsyth, one of Edinburgh's most famous department stores, before it closed in October 1981. To the left is a bust of the company's founder.

2. R W Forsyth, Princes Street

Goldbergs' giant Christmas cake, 1965.

3. Goldbergs, High Riggs

Smalls - Princes Street Edinburgh - Royal wedding best wishes sign above store, 1960.

4. Smalls, Princes Street

