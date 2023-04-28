Once upon a time, Edinburgh’s high streets were packed with large department stores, and locals of a certain age will undoubtedly have fond memories of visiting them.

In the post-war era, Edinburgh boasted a long list of them within a mile’s radius of the Castle. Sadly, the vast majority of them closed their doors long ago.

Many of the Capital’s large department stores had thrived since the Victorian and Edwardian eras, but over the course of the 20th century, as shopping trends shifted, theygradually began to close one by one.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see a dozen of the most iconic Edinburgh department stores that are sadly no longer open.

1 . Edinburgh's lost department stores Take a look through our photo gallery to see a dozen lost Edinburgh department stores that locals still remember fondly. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

2 . R W Forsyth, Princes Street Staff at the Princes Street RW Forsyth, one of Edinburgh's most famous department stores, before it closed in October 1981. To the left is a bust of the company's founder. Photo: Hamish Campbell Photo Sales

3 . Goldbergs, High Riggs Goldbergs' giant Christmas cake, 1965. Photo: Alan Ledgerwood Photo Sales

4 . Smalls, Princes Street Smalls - Princes Street Edinburgh - Royal wedding best wishes sign above store, 1960. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales

