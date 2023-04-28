12 photos of Edinburgh’s lost department stores that locals remember fondly - including the iconic Jenners
Once upon a time, Edinburgh’s high streets were packed with large department stores, and locals of a certain age will undoubtedly have fond memories of visiting them.
In the post-war era, Edinburgh boasted a long list of them within a mile’s radius of the Castle. Sadly, the vast majority of them closed their doors long ago.
Many of the Capital’s large department stores had thrived since the Victorian and Edwardian eras, but over the course of the 20th century, as shopping trends shifted, theygradually began to close one by one.
Take a look through our photo gallery to see a dozen of the most iconic Edinburgh department stores that are sadly no longer open.
