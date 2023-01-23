Can you remember a time where Jenners didn’t sit proudly on Princes Street? With news of a fire in the building – the future of the building is uncertain.
Dozens of firefighters are tackling a blaze at the Jenners building in Edinburgh.
The building was found “well alight” and a total of 10 fire appliances have been sent to the scene on Rose Street in the city centre.
No casualties have been reported and some streets in the area have been closed.
We take a look inside the grand old building that has sat proudly on Princes Street.
1. A visit from Gracie Fields
Singer Gracie Fields can be seen in the television lounge of Jenners with her friends Mrs Mary Davey and Miss Greta Beattie. Year: 1952
Photo: TSPL
2. A royal visit
In honour of Queen Elizabeth II visiting Edinburgh, coronation decorations adorn the East End of Princes Street, including the famous department store. Year: 1953
Photo: TSPL
3. A hairdressers
The hairdressers salon in Jenners could accommodate up to 10 clients. You can see three women here getting their hair done. Year: 1955
Photo: TSPL
4. Festival decorations
Here, you can see lantern style Edinburgh Festival decorations that have been hung up outside of Jenners on Princes Street. Year: 1957
Photo: TSPL