Edinburgh pubs: JD Wetherspoon puts historic The Foot of The Walk Wetherspoons pub in Leith up for sale
and live on Freeview channel 276
One of Edinburgh’s largest watering holes has been put up for sale, pub giant JD Wetherspoon has confirmed.
The Foot of the Walk bar on Constitution Street in Leith has become the latest pub Wetherspoons has decided to offload, just months after it was forced to close after a damaged sewer pipe beneath the premises burst. It is understood that the damage was caused during the building works for the Edinburgh tramline extension.
The boozer, which takes its name from its location at the end of Leith Walk, opened as the 2,000-seater Palace picture house and was later turned into a busy snooker hall.
Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “We can confirm that Wetherspoon will be putting The Foot of the Walk on the market. Wetherspoon does, on occasion, put some of its pubs up for sale and this is the case here.
Mr Gershon added: “The pub will continue to trade until it is sold.”