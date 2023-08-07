News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Edinburgh crime: Man rushed to hospital as police lock down area at Foot of the Walk in Leith

Police cordon off area of Edinburgh following reports of suspected assault
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 7th Aug 2023, 10:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 12:44 BST

Police in Edinburgh locked down a busy city street following a disturbance outside a shopping centre on Sunday afternoon.

Around 2.10pm, officers received reports that a 41-year-old man was the victim of a suspected assault near the Foot of the Walk in Leith.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The victim was rushed to hospital, where his condition is not currently known.

Around 2.10pm on Sunday, Edinburgh police received reports that a 41-year-old man was the victim of an assault near the Newkirkgate shopping centre in the Leith.Around 2.10pm on Sunday, Edinburgh police received reports that a 41-year-old man was the victim of an assault near the Newkirkgate shopping centre in the Leith.
Around 2.10pm on Sunday, Edinburgh police received reports that a 41-year-old man was the victim of an assault near the Newkirkgate shopping centre in the Leith.
Most Popular

An area around the Newkirkgate shopping centre was cordoned off as police investigated the incident.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 2.10pm on Sunday, 6 August, 2023, officers received a report of an assault on Newkirkgate, Edinburgh.

“A 41-year-old man was taken to hospital.

“Enquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 1942 of 6 August, 2023.”