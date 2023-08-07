Edinburgh crime: Man rushed to hospital as police lock down area at Foot of the Walk in Leith
Police in Edinburgh locked down a busy city street following a disturbance outside a shopping centre on Sunday afternoon.
Around 2.10pm, officers received reports that a 41-year-old man was the victim of a suspected assault near the Foot of the Walk in Leith.
The victim was rushed to hospital, where his condition is not currently known.
An area around the Newkirkgate shopping centre was cordoned off as police investigated the incident.
A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 2.10pm on Sunday, 6 August, 2023, officers received a report of an assault on Newkirkgate, Edinburgh.
“A 41-year-old man was taken to hospital.
“Enquiries are ongoing.
“Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 1942 of 6 August, 2023.”