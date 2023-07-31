West Lothian crime: Man, 34, charged with 27 counts of vandalism to vehicles across West Lothian
A 34-year-old man has been charged in connection with a series of 27 vandalisms to vehicles in West Lothian.
The incidents, reported at various locations across Livingston, Armadale, Mid Calder, Whitburn, Broxburn and Bathgate, took place between Tuesday, 9 May, and Friday, 28 July, 2023.
The man is expected to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Tuesday, 1 August, 2023.
Sergeant Craig Wilson, from Livingston Police Station, said: “We’d like to thank the community for their assistance with our extensive enquiries into this series of vandalisms, which affected a sizable number of people.”