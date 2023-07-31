A 34-year-old man has been charged in connection with a series of 27 vandalisms to vehicles in West Lothian.

The incidents, reported at various locations across Livingston, Armadale, Mid Calder, Whitburn, Broxburn and Bathgate, took place between Tuesday, 9 May, and Friday, 28 July, 2023.

The man is expected to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Tuesday, 1 August, 2023.