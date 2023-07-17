A teenage boy was robbed of his mobile phone in Livingston in an afternoon attack by three males youths on Sunday, July 16.

At around 2.45pm, a 14-year-old boy was walking alone along Alderstone Road when he was approached by three male youths who, when he refused to hand over his phone, became aggressive. One of the youths claimed to have a weapon and threatened the boy who was then assaulted.

The suspects ran off along Alderstone Road in the direction of Eliburn. They are described as: 1. White, 15/16 years of age, 5 ft 7 in height, ginger hair and was wearing a grey tracksuit. 2. White, 15/16 years of age, 5 ft 8 in height, of stocky build and was wearing dark coloured shorts and a blue t-shirt. 3. White, 15-years-old, had dark blond hair and was wearing a black coloured jacket and jogging bottoms.

Police are appealing for information regarding the incident at the weekend. Detective Constable Natalie Civil, West Lothian CID, said: “Although the boy was not injured, this was very distressing for him to experience.

"At this time, the area would have been busy so I’d like to hear from anyone who saw the incident or who may have seen the youths in the area to get in touch with police.