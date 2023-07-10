Three men have appeared in court after a police incident at an East Lothian holiday park.

Daniel Wilson, 26, Andrew Millar, 23, and 18-year-old Billi-Jay Millar appeared in the dock from custody at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday, July 7.

Wilson, from Dalkeith, Midlothian, faced allegations of assault and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner. Andrew Millar, also from Dalkeith, is accused of a range of offences including two charges of assault and two charges of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner. He also faced 11 theft by housebreaking allegations, five road traffic offences and one allegation of culpable and reckless conduct to danger to life.

Thurston Manor Leisure Park at Innerwick was locked down and three people arrested during a police incident on Thursday morning.

Billi-Jay Millar was liberated from custody pending further enquiries. Wilson and Andrew Millar made no plea during the private petition hearing and both were remanded in custody.

The case against the pair was committed for further examination and they are expected to appear back at court within eight days. The court appearance follows an alleged incident at Thurston Manor holiday park near Dunbar on Thursday morning, July 6. Police attended the park at about 7.55am as part of an ongoing investigation. Multiple police vehicles were spotted at the scene.