News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: New dates added including Edinburgh
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets

East Lothian crime: Thurston Manor caravan park locked down and three arrested in major police incident

A disturbance took place after police attended caravan park, leading to the arrest of three men
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 6th Jul 2023, 13:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 13:20 BST

A caravan park in East Lothian has been locked down and three people arrested during a major police incident on Thursday.

The Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) were called to Thurston Manor Leisure Park at Innerwick, near Dunbar, after police carried out an operation shortly before 8am.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Evening News understands a disturbance took place following the arrival of a team of police officers, leading to the arrest of three men aged 19, 23 and 26 respectively.

Thurston Manor Leisure Park at Innerwick was locked down and three people arrested during a police incident on Thursday morning.Thurston Manor Leisure Park at Innerwick was locked down and three people arrested during a police incident on Thursday morning.
Thurston Manor Leisure Park at Innerwick was locked down and three people arrested during a police incident on Thursday morning.
Most Popular

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 7.55am on Thursday, 6 July, officers attended at a holiday home park at Innerwick, near Dunbar, as part of an ongoing operation.

“A disturbance ensued and three men, aged 19, 23 and 26, were arrested.

“There was no threat to the wider public. Enquiries are ongoing and officers remain at the scene.”

Read More
Peter Mullen: Edinburgh funeral of dad who died after disturbance to be held wit...