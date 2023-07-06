East Lothian crime: Thurston Manor caravan park locked down and three arrested in major police incident
A caravan park in East Lothian has been locked down and three people arrested during a major police incident on Thursday.
The Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) were called to Thurston Manor Leisure Park at Innerwick, near Dunbar, after police carried out an operation shortly before 8am.
The Evening News understands a disturbance took place following the arrival of a team of police officers, leading to the arrest of three men aged 19, 23 and 26 respectively.
A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 7.55am on Thursday, 6 July, officers attended at a holiday home park at Innerwick, near Dunbar, as part of an ongoing operation.
“A disturbance ensued and three men, aged 19, 23 and 26, were arrested.
“There was no threat to the wider public. Enquiries are ongoing and officers remain at the scene.”