A man was jailed today after being caught with a sawn-off shotgun and ammunition at a flat in Edinburgh.

Muhammad Huzaifa, 24, had possession of the weapon and cartridges at a property in the Lochend area of the city on November 22, 2019.

Huzaifa was sentenced to six years at the High Court in Edinburgh. His co-accused, Zeshaam Khan, 25, was sentenced to one year and nine months. Both men had previously pled guilty before today’s (Tuesday, July 4) sentencing in the Capital.

Detective Inspector Gary Reid, from the Organised Crime and Counter Terrorism Unit (OCCTU), said: “This investigation led to the recovery of a firearm and ammunition which potentially prevented the death or serious injury to another individual.

“I welcome the sentence today and hope this will be a reminder to those involved in firearms offences that Police Scotland will do everything in our means to remove these from our streets and protect the public.

“This sentencing underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

