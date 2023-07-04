News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Edinburgh crime: Man jailed after being caught with sawn-off shotgun and ammunition at flat in Lochend

Muhammad Huzaifa had the gun and cartridges at an Edinburgh flat
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 4th Jul 2023, 18:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 18:12 BST

A man was jailed today after being caught with a sawn-off shotgun and ammunition at a flat in Edinburgh.

Muhammad Huzaifa, 24, had possession of the weapon and cartridges at a property in the Lochend area of the city on November 22, 2019.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Huzaifa was sentenced to six years at the High Court in Edinburgh. His co-accused, Zeshaam Khan, 25, was sentenced to one year and nine months. Both men had previously pled guilty before today’s (Tuesday, July 4) sentencing in the Capital.

Muhammad Huzaifa, 24, was sentenced to six years at Edinburgh High Court after being caught with a sawed-off shotgun and ammunition.Muhammad Huzaifa, 24, was sentenced to six years at Edinburgh High Court after being caught with a sawed-off shotgun and ammunition.
Muhammad Huzaifa, 24, was sentenced to six years at Edinburgh High Court after being caught with a sawed-off shotgun and ammunition.
Most Popular

Detective Inspector Gary Reid, from the Organised Crime and Counter Terrorism Unit (OCCTU), said: “This investigation led to the recovery of a firearm and ammunition which potentially prevented the death or serious injury to another individual.

“I welcome the sentence today and hope this will be a reminder to those involved in firearms offences that Police Scotland will do everything in our means to remove these from our streets and protect the public.

“This sentencing underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Anyone who has information or concerns about firearms in their community is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101. Alternatively, if you would prefer to remain anonymous, call the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Read More
Man rushed to hospital after serious assault on Victoria Street near the Grassma...