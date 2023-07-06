King Charles III Edinburgh visit: Women arrested during events to mark the coronation have now been charged
Two women who were arrested during the events in Edinburgh to mark the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla have now been charged.
Police said the women were arrested in connection with a breach of the peace after allegedly attempting to climb over a crowd safety barrier on the Royal Mile yesterday. Crowds lined the Royal Mile as the King and Queen were driven from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles’ Cathedral and a People’s Procession and the Honours of Scotland made their way from the Castle to the cathedral for a Scottish service of thanksgiving and dedication following the coronation in London in May. Protesters were allocated an area nearby where they held placards and shouted “Not my king”.
Police said the two women had been released on an undertaking to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.