News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: New dates added including Edinburgh
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’

King Charles III Edinburgh visit: Women arrested during events to mark the coronation have now been charged

Two women allegedly attempted to climb over crowd safety barrier on Royal Mile
By Ian Swanson
Published 6th Jul 2023, 12:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 12:03 BST

Two women who were arrested during the events in Edinburgh to mark the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla have now been charged.

Police said the women were arrested in connection with a breach of the peace after allegedly attempting to climb over a crowd safety barrier on the Royal Mile yesterday. Crowds lined the Royal Mile as the King and Queen were driven from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles’ Cathedral and a People’s Procession and the Honours of Scotland made their way from the Castle to the cathedral for a Scottish service of thanksgiving and dedication following the coronation in London in May. Protesters were allocated an area nearby where they held placards and shouted “Not my king”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police said the two women had been released on an undertaking to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

The Honours of Scotland were driven from the Castle to St Giles' Cathedral for the service. Picture: Lisa Ferguson.The Honours of Scotland were driven from the Castle to St Giles' Cathedral for the service. Picture: Lisa Ferguson.
The Honours of Scotland were driven from the Castle to St Giles' Cathedral for the service. Picture: Lisa Ferguson.