Police said the women were arrested in connection with a breach of the peace after allegedly attempting to climb over a crowd safety barrier on the Royal Mile yesterday. Crowds lined the Royal Mile as the King and Queen were driven from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles’ Cathedral and a People’s Procession and the Honours of Scotland made their way from the Castle to the cathedral for a Scottish service of thanksgiving and dedication following the coronation in London in May. Protesters were allocated an area nearby where they held placards and shouted “Not my king”.