The First Minister, a BBC weather presenter, an imam, a rabbi, an Olympic rower, leading musicians and a senior judge will all take part in Wednesday's National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication marking the coronation of King Charles III.

The hour-long service at Edinburgh's St Giles Cathedral will include traditional Scottish music, a song in Gaelic and a reading in Scots, as well as greetings to the King from representatives of the Muslim, Hindu, Jewish, Buddhist and Humanist faiths.

The service, which is built on a similar service held at St Giles' 70 years ago to mark the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II, will also see the Honours of Scotland – the Scottish crown jewels – presented to the new King. Unlike the 1953 service, the Stone of Destiny, on which ancient Scottish kings were crowned, will be present in the cathedral.

St Giles Cathedral will host the national service of thanksgiving and dedication marking the coronation of King Charles III. Picture: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

But it will not play any ceremonial role. Instead, after the last hymn and before the national anthem, the Lord Lyon, Scotland's heraldic authority, will say: "The presence of the Stone of Destiny or Scone in this High Kirk of Edinburgh on this occasion is a historic moment in the life of Scotland. Carved from the earth, this is a simple piece of stone. Yet, in its simplicity, it has precious and significant symbolism for the people of this land. The Stone of Destiny – An Lia Fáil – is an ancient symbol of Scottish Sovereignty."

After the various processions have made their way into the cathedral and the King and Queen have arrived, the service opens with the signing of Psalm 24, "Ye gates, lift up your heads on high". A prayer will follow, led by the Very Reverend Professor David Fergusson, Dean of the Chapel Royal.

First Minister Humza Yousaf will read from the Old Testament, then television weather presenter Joy Dunlop will sing a psalm in Gaelic and former Edinburgh Makar Christine De Luca will give a reading from the New Testament in Scots. Violinist Nicola Benedetti and the Honours of Scotland Ensemble will then perform a folk song from the abandoned island of St Kilda before the Right Reverend Sally Foster-Fulton, Moderator of the Church of Scotland's General Assembly, preaches the sermon.

The choir of St Giles will sing another psalm and the the Honours of Scotland will be presented to the King. Olympic rowing champion Dame Katherine Grainger will present the new Elizabeth Sword, which will be used from now on instead of the Sword of State, which is too fragile. The sceptre will be presented by senior judge Lady Dorrian. And the crown will be presented by the Duke of Hamilton and Brandon.

The Most Rev Mark Strange, Primus of the Scottish Episcopal Church, will say a prayer for the King, followed by a song of thanksgiving and dedication sung by Karen Cargill and the Ayoub Sisters.

Then there will be blessings and greetings from representatives of faith communities - Muslim, Hindu, Jewish, Buddhist and Humanist.

The National Youth Choir of Scotland Chamber Choir will sing "Ye banks and braes" by Robert Burns and then prayers of intercession and dedication will be led by, among others, the Roman Catholic Archbishop of St Andrews & Edinburgh, the Most Rev Leo Cushley.

