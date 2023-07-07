News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh crime: 'Despicable' rapist Christopher Pringle jailed for raping woman in Edinburgh street

Rapist who attacked woman in Edinburgh is sentenced
Ginny Sanderson
By Ginny Sanderson
Published 7th Jul 2023, 16:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 16:59 BST

A ‘despicable’ rapist who attacked a woman while she waited for a bus in Edinburgh has been jailed.

Christopher Pringle has been sentenced to seven years in prison for raping the woman in August 2020. The 43-year-old, who was convicted at the High Court in May, was also placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely when he returned for sentencing on Friday, July 7.

Detective Chief Inspector George Calder said: “Pringle’s behaviour was despicable, and he will now face the consequences of his actions. It is my sincere hope the courage shown in this case will reassure all victims of sexual violence that they can come forward, no matter how much time has passed, and report it to police. Be assured, we will fully investigate, and you will be supported by officers and our partner agencies.

Christopher Pringle has been jailed for raping a woman in Edinburgh (Photo: Police Scotland)Christopher Pringle has been jailed for raping a woman in Edinburgh (Photo: Police Scotland)
Christopher Pringle has been jailed for raping a woman in Edinburgh (Photo: Police Scotland)
“This case was brought to a conclusion by the divisional rape investigation unit, a specialist unit dedicated to robustly and sensitively investigate cases of this nature, bringing perpetrators to justice and supporting victims and their families."

STV News reports the woman was waiting for a bus when she was attacked by Pringle in Crown Street, off Leith Walk, on August 20, 2020.

