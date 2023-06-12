News you can trust since 1873
Man, 23, fighting for life in Edinburgh hospital after assault as suspect arrested

Officers appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 12th Jun 2023, 16:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 17:10 BST

A 23-year-old man is fighting for his life in an Edinburgh hospital following an assault in the early hours of the morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene in the Goosecroft Road area of Stirling around 3.10am on Sunday.

The victim was rushed by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, where he remains in a critical condition.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously injured following an assault in the Goosecroft Road area of Stirling.
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously injured following an assault in the Goosecroft Road area of Stirling.
Police have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and are asking members of the public with information to contact them.

Detective Inspector John Currie, of Stirling CID said: “There were a number of people around at the time of this incident and we are asking anyone who has not already spoken to officers to get in touch.

“If you can assist with our investigation then please contact us on 101, quoting incident number 0664 of Sunday, 11 June, 2023, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

