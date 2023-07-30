News you can trust since 1873
East Lothian crash: Emergency services rush to scene after two-vehicle crash near Asda supermarket

Busy road was closed off near Dunbar after collision on Saturday afternoon
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 30th Jul 2023, 12:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Jul 2023, 12:30 BST

A major road in East Lothian was closed after a two-car collision on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency services, including police and paramedics, rushed to the A1 northbound near Spott Roundabout, just outside Dunbar, after reports of the crash at around 4.40pm. The incident occurred near the Asda supermarket.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 4.40pm on Saturday, 29 July, 2023 officers were called to reports of a two vehicle crash northbound on the A1, near Dunbar.

"Emergency services attended and there were no reports of any injuries."