An Edinburgh 24-hour Asda supermarket was forced to close its doors due to anti-social behaviour issues, with police attending and making arrests.

The supermarket in Chesser took the decision to close the store on Wednesday night, May 17, due to anti-social behaviour by youths in the vicinity of the Chesser store.

The sudden and unexpected closure of the 24-hour supermarket, found next to the O2 Academy Edinburgh, surprised locals who use the shop. Posting on social media just after 10pm on Wednesday, Lindsay Morrison said: "Note to any late-night shoppers, Asda at Chesser is closed, no notice on doors or anything." While Roxanne Mills Meighan responded: "Due to anti-social behaviour." One concerned Edinburgh shopper said: “Oh dear, I hope they don't do this at Asda Leith. Having a 24-hour store is so useful, I hope it's just temporary at Chesser."

Police responded to reports of anti-social behaviour there, with a “number of youths” subsequently arrested and charged. Sergeant Mark Coull said: "We know that anti-social behaviour of youths in our local communities causes concern. We have increased patrols in the area and a number of youths have consequently been arrested and charged. We continue to work with partner agencies to help tackle anti-social behaviour.

“Tackling anti-social behaviour is a priority for Edinburgh police. Where instances do occur we would encourage these to be reported to officers via 101 so that we can investigate accordingly.”

