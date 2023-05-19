News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh Asda: 24-hour supermarket at Chesser forced to close due to anti-social behaviour

Police make arrests following incidents at Edinburgh Asda store

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 19th May 2023, 16:26 BST- 2 min read
Updated 19th May 2023, 17:14 BST

An Edinburgh 24-hour Asda supermarket was forced to close its doors due to anti-social behaviour issues, with police attending and making arrests.

The supermarket in Chesser took the decision to close the store on Wednesday night, May 17, due to anti-social behaviour by youths in the vicinity of the Chesser store.

The sudden and unexpected closure of the 24-hour supermarket, found next to the O2 Academy Edinburgh, surprised locals who use the shop. Posting on social media just after 10pm on Wednesday, Lindsay Morrison said: "Note to any late-night shoppers, Asda at Chesser is closed, no notice on doors or anything." While Roxanne Mills Meighan responded: "Due to anti-social behaviour." One concerned Edinburgh shopper said: “Oh dear, I hope they don't do this at Asda Leith. Having a 24-hour store is so useful, I hope it's just temporary at Chesser."

The 24-hour Asda supermarket was forced to close its doors on Wednesday night for a short period due to anti-social behaviour.The 24-hour Asda supermarket was forced to close its doors on Wednesday night for a short period due to anti-social behaviour.
Police responded to reports of anti-social behaviour there, with a “number of youths” subsequently arrested and charged. Sergeant Mark Coull said: "We know that anti-social behaviour of youths in our local communities causes concern. We have increased patrols in the area and a number of youths have consequently been arrested and charged. We continue to work with partner agencies to help tackle anti-social behaviour.

“Tackling anti-social behaviour is a priority for Edinburgh police. Where instances do occur we would encourage these to be reported to officers via 101 so that we can investigate accordingly.”

An Asda spokesperson confirmed the store was closed on Wednesday, but said: “This is the only incident we’re aware of. The store hasn’t changed its opening hours and remains a 24-hour store.”