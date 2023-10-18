Two local pubs emerge amongst the cheapest Wetherspoons in the UK to enjoy a pint

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new interactive map shows the Wetherspoons pubs with the cheapest pints in Edinburgh and the Lothians.

Ranked as the cheapest Spoons in the whole of the UK is Musselburgh pub The David Macbeth Moir, where you can buy a drink for just £2.65. The Foot of the Walk pub, in Leith, is also amongst the five cheapest Wetherspoons in the UK, with the average price for a pint coming in at £2.69.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Referring to the price of Carling (the cheapest option) the cost of a pint varies by 89% across the UK, with prices ranging from £2.29 to £5.99. Luckily, here in Edinburgh and the Lothians, many of our pubs are at the lower end of the scale.

The David Macbeth Moir, in Musselburgh, is ranked as the cheapest Wetherspoons in the UK to buy a pint.

The study, by Pantry and Larder, was carried out by collecting over 300,000 prices from every Wetherspoons in the UK and covers every type of drink featured on the menu. They also used the data to create an interactive price map, where you can select your go-to Spoons order from the search bar and see how much it would cost you in different Wetherspoons across the country.