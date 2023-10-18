Edinburgh pubs: The UK’s cheapest Wetherspoons pub is in the Lothians, with an average pint for just £2.65
and live on Freeview channel 276
A new interactive map shows the Wetherspoons pubs with the cheapest pints in Edinburgh and the Lothians.
Ranked as the cheapest Spoons in the whole of the UK is Musselburgh pub The David Macbeth Moir, where you can buy a drink for just £2.65. The Foot of the Walk pub, in Leith, is also amongst the five cheapest Wetherspoons in the UK, with the average price for a pint coming in at £2.69.
Referring to the price of Carling (the cheapest option) the cost of a pint varies by 89% across the UK, with prices ranging from £2.29 to £5.99. Luckily, here in Edinburgh and the Lothians, many of our pubs are at the lower end of the scale.
The study, by Pantry and Larder, was carried out by collecting over 300,000 prices from every Wetherspoons in the UK and covers every type of drink featured on the menu. They also used the data to create an interactive price map, where you can select your go-to Spoons order from the search bar and see how much it would cost you in different Wetherspoons across the country.
Veronica Fletcher, of Pantry & Larder, said: "Drink prices vary significantly across the UK, but certain drinks are notably cheaper in Scotland and these bring the average price down. For example, a bottle of Budweiser is £3.32 in most Wetherspoons in England, but £2.88 in most Scottish Wetherspoons."