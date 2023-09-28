News you can trust since 1873
The 20 best bars and pubs across the Lothians, according to CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide 2024 – in pictures

Here are 20 of the best pubs in the Lothians, according to CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide for 2024
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 28th Sep 2023, 14:02 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 17:24 BST

The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) has released its 51st edition of the Good Beer Guide – and it features no fewer than 20 pubs in the Lothians.

The annual guide, which features a striking cover and comes with a foreword supplied by Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson, surveys 4,500 of the best pubs across the UK, is the definitive beer drinker’s guide for those seeking the best pints in the nation’s pubs.

To order The Good Beer Guide 2024, click here.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see the 20 pubs in the Lothians which were championed in the latest guide – and check out the 25 best pubs in Edinburgh here.

Unit 1 Almondvale Ave, Livingston EH54 6QX

1. The NewYearField - Livingston

Unit 1 Almondvale Ave, Livingston EH54 6QX Photo: Third Party

Address: 20 Main Street, Balerno EH14 7EH

2. The Grey Horse Inn - Balrerno

Address: 20 Main Street, Balerno EH14 7EH Photo: Third Party

Address: 17 Victoria Street, Dunbar EH42 1HP

3. Volunteer Arms - Dunbar

Address: 17 Victoria Street, Dunbar EH42 1HP Photo: Third Party

8 High Street, Belhaven, Dunbar EH42 1NP

4. The Brig & Barrel - Bellhaven, Dunbar

8 High Street, Belhaven, Dunbar EH42 1NP Photo: Third Party

