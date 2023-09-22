News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh in the 2000s: 13 photo memories of random things Edinburgh locals miss about the Noughties

Flip phones, iPods and intenet cafes, these are just some of the things Edinburgh locals will remember about the Noughties...
By Gary Flockhart
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 15:32 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 15:39 BST

While the early 2000s may only feel like yesterday, it’s hard to believe the Millennium was now over two decades ago.

But closer to home Edinburgh’s high streets, nightclubs and days out have changed almost beyond recognition since then.

We’ve have a dig through the photo archives to bring you 13 random things we miss about the Scottish capital in the early 2000s.

1. Commonwealth Pool

The top place for a Sunday swim, the slides at the Commie Pool were removed in 2000 but those of us who got a shot on them undoubtably remember the urban myth that there were razor blades embedded in the flumes! Photo: TSPL

2. HMV, Princes Street

The iconic music shop was arguably the best place to spend your Christmas money, but CD and record stores took a hit when streaming took over meaning HMV is no longer one of the main attractions of Princes Street Photo: TSPL

3. Gaia, King Stables Road

Legendary club Gaia was a staple for students and became Silk in the later 2000s. It has now been demolished but still retains the student stamp as it is now dedicated accommodation Photo: TSPL

4. Internet cafes

In a time of dial up, and when you went on holiday with no wifi, the Easy Everything internet cafe on Rose Street had more than 400 computers. Photo: TSPL

