Edinburgh boasts some of the oldest pubs in Scotland – and all of them are steeped in history.

These old watering holes have fascinating back stories, particularly when it comes to how they got their names and some of the famous faces who frequented them.

We’ve dug through the Edinburgh Evening News’ archives to find a dozen pictures showing some of the oldest drinking establishments in Auld Reekie – some of them dating back to the 1300s.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 12 of Edinburgh’s oldest pubs – and let us know your own favourites in the comments section before you go.

1 . Deacon Brodie's Tavern On the corner of the top of the Mound where the street meets the Royal Mile is Deacon Brodie's tavern, named after the crooked councillor himself. The original Brodie family lived on Brodie's Close on the opposite side of the Lawnmarket. Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

2 . White Horse Bar The White Horse has been located on the Royal Mile since the 17th century making it the oldest watering hole on the Royal Mile. Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

3 . The Sheep Heid Inn Duddingston's Sheep Heid Inn is considered to be the oldest pub in all of Scotland. There's been a drinking establishment on this site since around 1360 and has served sorts - including the Queen in early 2016. Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales