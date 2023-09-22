News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh pubs: 12 photos of old Edinburgh pubs steeped in history where you can still go for a pint today

Edinburgh boasts some of the oldest pubs in Scotland – and all of them are steeped in history.
By Gary Flockhart
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 14:45 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2023, 11:27 BST

These old watering holes have fascinating back stories, particularly when it comes to how they got their names and some of the famous faces who frequented them.

We’ve dug through the Edinburgh Evening News’ archives to find a dozen pictures showing some of the oldest drinking establishments in Auld Reekie – some of them dating back to the 1300s.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 12 of Edinburgh’s oldest pubs – and let us know your own favourites in the comments section before you go.

On the corner of the top of the Mound where the street meets the Royal Mile is Deacon Brodie's tavern, named after the crooked councillor himself. The original Brodie family lived on Brodie's Close on the opposite side of the Lawnmarket.

1. Deacon Brodie's Tavern

On the corner of the top of the Mound where the street meets the Royal Mile is Deacon Brodie's tavern, named after the crooked councillor himself. The original Brodie family lived on Brodie's Close on the opposite side of the Lawnmarket. Photo: JPIMedia

The White Horse has been located on the Royal Mile since the 17th century making it the oldest watering hole on the Royal Mile.

2. White Horse Bar

The White Horse has been located on the Royal Mile since the 17th century making it the oldest watering hole on the Royal Mile. Photo: JPIMedia

Duddingston's Sheep Heid Inn is considered to be the oldest pub in all of Scotland. There's been a drinking establishment on this site since around 1360 and has served sorts - including the Queen in early 2016.

3. The Sheep Heid Inn

Duddingston's Sheep Heid Inn is considered to be the oldest pub in all of Scotland. There's been a drinking establishment on this site since around 1360 and has served sorts - including the Queen in early 2016. Photo: JPIMedia

While the building that houses the Kings Wark on Leith's Shore dates back to the 1700s. It is steeped in history and it actually sits on foundations which are significantly older and were begun by James I in 1434 to serve as a royal residence.

4. The King's Wark

While the building that houses the Kings Wark on Leith's Shore dates back to the 1700s. It is steeped in history and it actually sits on foundations which are significantly older and were begun by James I in 1434 to serve as a royal residence. Photo: JPIMedia

