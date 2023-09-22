Edinburgh pubs: 12 photos of old Edinburgh pubs steeped in history where you can still go for a pint today
Edinburgh boasts some of the oldest pubs in Scotland – and all of them are steeped in history.
By Gary Flockhart
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 14:45 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2023, 11:27 BST
These old watering holes have fascinating back stories, particularly when it comes to how they got their names and some of the famous faces who frequented them.
We’ve dug through the Edinburgh Evening News’ archives to find a dozen pictures showing some of the oldest drinking establishments in Auld Reekie – some of them dating back to the 1300s.
Take a look through our photo gallery to see 12 of Edinburgh’s oldest pubs – and let us know your own favourites in the comments section before you go.
