A new Turkish-style restaurant is set to open its doors in Edinburgh later this month – and it looks fabulous.

Situated at 32 Potterrow in Newington, Shish aims to provides the perfect place for family gatherings and friendly encounters, as well as somewhere for those looking to have a break away from the daily grind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spacious restaurant lends itself to large gatherings, smaller group parties and more intimate dining occasions, with the option of private hire.

Situated at 32 Potterrow in Newington, Shish aims to provides the perfect place for family gatherings.

Its slick interior, ambient lighting and plush velvet seating provide the perfect setting for any occasion.

At the helm in the kitchen, the passionate team of chefs have created an inspired menu underpinned by true authenticity and rich taste.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Highlights include Karisik Izgara (traditional mixed grill platter with chargrilled lamb and chicken, lamb ribs, chicken thigh, succulent meatballs and adana kebab), Tire Kofte (skewered tomato infused kofte served with buttery tomato sauce and garlic yoghurt) and Kusbasili Pidi (Turkish style flatbread topped with cubes of beef, capsicums and tomato).

A wide-ranging selection of non-alcoholic drinks include refreshing house made mocktails. They include Sweet Dream (pineapple juice, passion fruit puree, coconut syrup, grenadine, double cream), Fizzy Crush (fresh berries, grenadine, sugar syrup, lime juice, topped with lemonade) and My Heaven (mango juice, passion puree, elderflower cordial, sugar syrup and lime juice).

Speaking about the the new restaurant, owner Itz Humayu said: “We cannot wait to open our doors later this month and share with the local community our love for Turkish cuisine and what it means to us.

“We won’t have an alcohol license, but instead an interesting and diverse non-alcoholic drinks list that might even change people’s perception of having a drink.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My business partner Afzal Boskh and I bring to Edinburgh a wealth of industry experience and expertise and we’re really excited to share our combined knowledge and passion with locals and visitors alike.”