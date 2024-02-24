Home to cool cafes, trendy bars and restaurants, and a plethora of great independent shops, it’s no wonder leafy Bruntsfield is one of the most desirable areas to live in Edinburgh.

The area is also steeped in history, and many locals will know it is named after Richard Broun, the King's Sergeant of the Borough Muir, who collected rents for Robert II in the 14th century.

Golf fans may also be aware that Bruntsfield Links was among the first places where the game was played in the Edinburgh area – way back in the 15th century. Today, you can still find a pitch and putt course at the Links, and many locals like to have a few games before heading across to The Golf Tavern, which is one of the oldest pubs in Scotland.

We trawled through the archives to bring you 27 amazing photos of Bruntsfield in the 1950s and 1960s.

MacSween's Charles MacSween's butcher shop on Bruntsfield Place is pictured here back in December 1962.

Austin powers An Austin Healy Sprite on Whitehouse Loan, beside Bruntsfield Links. James Gillespie's High School can be seen in the background. This picture was taken in July 1962.

Vintage car A vintage 1913 Humberette car is pictured at the Bruntsfield Motors garage ahead of its journey to the Rootes Motor Museum in London in 1958.