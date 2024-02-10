News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh neighbourhoods: The 8 happiest and most desirable places to live in Edinburgh, according to locals

Here are the best places in live in Edinburgh, according to our readers.
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 10th Feb 2024, 04:55 GMT

From hip neighbourhoods full of trendy bars and restaurants to leafy suburbs popular with families – there is no shortage of desirable places to live in Scotland’s picture-postcard capital.

Be that as it may, locals have long been divided over which is the nicest area in Auld Reekie to call home. Some might say Leith is the coolest area, while others think that Portobello is the best neighbourhood – but there are many other places that are lovely to live in.

We asked our readers where the best places in Edinburgh to live are – take a look through our photo gallery to find out what they told us.

Leith hasn't always been a part of Edinburgh, but it is now many local's favourite place to live! The historic port area is home to many cool cafes, bars and restaurants, as well as the picturesque Water of Leith Walkway. The lively area was even named one of the top five “coolest” places in the world by Time Out Magazine in 2021.

Leith hasn't always been a part of Edinburgh, but it is now many local's favourite place to live! The historic port area is home to many cool cafes, bars and restaurants, as well as the picturesque Water of Leith Walkway. The lively area was even named one of the top five “coolest” places in the world by Time Out Magazine in 2021. Photo: Jolene Campbell

Morningside, a thriving residential suburb in the South of Edinburgh, is a popular place to live in the Capital. Being a resident has many advantages, as the area has a variety of independent shops and cafes, as well as a public library, a cinema and a popular Fringe venue - the Church Hill Theatre.

Morningside, a thriving residential suburb in the South of Edinburgh, is a popular place to live in the Capital. Being a resident has many advantages, as the area has a variety of independent shops and cafes, as well as a public library, a cinema and a popular Fringe venue - the Church Hill Theatre. Photo: mov8

This Edinburgh neighbourhood is full of charming cafes, bars and independent shops. It is also home to the Bruntsfield Links, which is the perfect spot for a relaxed walk.

This Edinburgh neighbourhood is full of charming cafes, bars and independent shops. It is also home to the Bruntsfield Links, which is the perfect spot for a relaxed walk. Photo: Lee Chalmers

Only a short walk away from the city centre is Dean Village, a peaceful and pretty village next to the Water of Leith. The charming area is one of the most sought-out residential parts of Edinburgh. There are plenty of interesting things to see in and around Dean Village, including the Dean Cemetery, the Dean Gallery and the Gallery of Modern Art.

Only a short walk away from the city centre is Dean Village, a peaceful and pretty village next to the Water of Leith. The charming area is one of the most sought-out residential parts of Edinburgh. There are plenty of interesting things to see in and around Dean Village, including the Dean Cemetery, the Dean Gallery and the Gallery of Modern Art. Photo: Getty Images

