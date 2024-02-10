From hip neighbourhoods full of trendy bars and restaurants to leafy suburbs popular with families – there is no shortage of desirable places to live in Scotland’s picture-postcard capital.

Be that as it may, locals have long been divided over which is the nicest area in Auld Reekie to call home. Some might say Leith is the coolest area, while others think that Portobello is the best neighbourhood – but there are many other places that are lovely to live in.