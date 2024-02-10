From hip neighbourhoods full of trendy bars and restaurants to leafy suburbs popular with families – there is no shortage of desirable places to live in Scotland’s picture-postcard capital.
We asked our readers where the best places in Edinburgh to live are – take a look through our photo gallery to find out what they told us.
1. Leith
Leith hasn't always been a part of Edinburgh, but it is now many local's favourite place to live! The historic port area is home to many cool cafes, bars and restaurants, as well as the picturesque Water of Leith Walkway. The lively area was even named one of the top five “coolest” places in the world by Time Out Magazine in 2021. Photo: Jolene Campbell
2. Morningside
Morningside, a thriving residential suburb in the South of Edinburgh, is a popular place to live in the Capital. Being a resident has many advantages, as the area has a variety of independent shops and cafes, as well as a public library, a cinema and a popular Fringe venue - the Church Hill Theatre. Photo: mov8
3. Bruntsfield
This Edinburgh neighbourhood is full of charming cafes, bars and independent shops. It is also home to the Bruntsfield Links, which is the perfect spot for a relaxed walk. Photo: Lee Chalmers
4. Dean Village
Only a short walk away from the city centre is Dean Village, a peaceful and pretty village next to the Water of Leith. The charming area is one of the most sought-out residential parts of Edinburgh. There are plenty of interesting things to see in and around Dean Village, including the Dean Cemetery, the Dean Gallery and the Gallery of Modern Art. Photo: Getty Images