15 of Edinburgh's oldest businesses still operating today from Dofos pet shop and Sheep Heid Inn pub

From very old pubs to pet shops loved by generations, there are some pretty historic businesses which call Edinburgh home.
By Gary Flockhart
Published 7th Feb 2024, 14:46 GMT

Sadly, an alarming number of local businesses have been forced to close their doors in recent months – but here we look at some of the Edinburgh establishments that have defied all the odds to stand the test of time.

Many of them are family-run and have been open for decades, and some for over 100 years or more.

Have a look through our photo galley to see 15 Capital businesses that have survived the test of time. Pictured is The Sheep Heid Inn in Edinburgh's Duddingston Village.

Established in 1840, vintage clothing store W. Armstrong & Son is, a vintage clothing store in more ways than one. The institution has stores in the Grassmarket, Teviot Place, Cockburn Street and Clerk Street.

Established in 1953, Dofos brand itself "Edinburgh's oldest pet shop"

The Old Waverley's heritage stretches back to the advent of the railways and, of course, Waverley Station, easily making it one of the Capital's oldest surviving hotels.

